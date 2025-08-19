Why one analyst thinks Nvidia could double its market cap to $9 trillion by the end of the decade

Each gigawatt of demand could lead to $40 billion to $50 billion in revenue opportunity for Nvidia. That's according to estimates the company has shared with investors.

But, when accounting for inflation and other factors, revenue opportunity for Nvidia could increase to as much as $60 billion through the end of the decade, Reitzes speculated.

Assuming that energy demand grows at a 30% pace, that implies Nvidia's total annual revenue opportunity rising to around $2 trillion by 2030, Reitzes said.