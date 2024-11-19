NPA boss calls for highway, rail routes between Nigeria, neighbouring nations

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has called for a sustained focus on developing international highways and rail routes to enhance service delivery to landlocked countries in West and Central Africa.

Speaking at the 44th Annual Council and 19th Roundtable of Directors General of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) in Conakry, Guinea, Dr Dantsoho emphasised the importance of collaboration between coastal and landlocked nations for efficient transport and reduced costs.

He noted that Africa is home to 16 of the world’s 44 landlocked countries, which face significant logistical challenges in accessing global markets.

“It is a moral duty for coastal states to provide access to the sea for these landlocked nations,” Dr Dantsoho stated, underscoring the importance of addressing these issues through improved infrastructure and regional cooperation.

The NPA MD outlined several strategies to achieve this, including the completion of international highways such as the Niger, Lagos, Tema, and Abidjan corridors.

He also highlighted the need for the creation of common international rail routes linking both hinterland and coastal states.

“In doing the above, there should be sustained and sincere efforts to create shared capacity, leveraging each other’s strengths to improve trade facilitation and service delivery,” Dr Dantsoho explained.

A major focus of his speech was the need for technological advancements to expedite transit cargo transportation and to establish multilateral agreements between coastal and landlocked countries.

He also stressed the importance of infrastructure planning, which includes coordinating investments in port infrastructure and transportation networks to ensure smoother cargo movement.

The proposed Abidjan to Lagos highway, endorsed by ECOWAS Heads of State, was welcomed by Dr Dantsoho as a vital project that will link key cities and ports, boosting economic activity across West Africa.

Regulatory harmonisation, particularly for transhipment cargo, was also identified as a critical element to ensure efficient cargo flow between countries.

Dr Dantsoho further advocated for joint initiatives in security, safety, environmental protection, and emergency response planning. He also highlighted the significance of diplomatic and cultural exchange programs in fostering trust and cooperation among nations.

“The relationship between maritime shipping and the hinterland is interdependent, and surmounting challenges requires a robust connection between the two,” he concluded.

The NPA’s call to action underscores the need for enhanced collaboration, infrastructure development, and technological adoption to facilitate smoother, more cost-effective service provision to landlocked nations.