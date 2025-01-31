Northern lawmaker behind push for Tinubu’s policy reform revealed

The North West APC Youth Network has commended Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for his unwavering support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement signed by Comrade Isah Mustapha, the group described Jaji, who represents Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, as a key figure in the party’s electoral successes.

Mustapha highlighted Jaji’s dedication to empowering women and youths, ensuring their active participation in party activities and governance.

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, Rt. Hon. Jaji has demonstrated his ability to drive positive change and promote sustainable development,” Mustapha stated.

The Network hailed Jaji’s contributions to education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, emphasising his efforts to enhance access to quality education and bridge the gap between rural and urban areas.

His advocacy, they noted, has provided young people with skills and resources necessary for success.

“Rt. Hon. Jaji’s representation has been marked by transparency, accountability, and a deep understanding of his constituents’ needs,” Mustapha added.

“Through his legislative interventions, he has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Nigerians, promote economic growth, and strengthen institutions.”

The group further urged all APC members and supporters to rally behind Jaji and other leaders committed to the party’s progress.