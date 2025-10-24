In Nigeria, politics often feels like a family affair. Several politicians have appointed family members, including extended relatives, to key government positions, raising questions about favouritism and the thin line between family loyalty and public service.

Just recently, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke appointed his nephew and Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, as Head of the Osun State Sport Trust Fund.

This show of ‘family-dominated government’ is stirring debate over whether public offices should be filled by loyal relatives with questionable qualifications or by competent and skilled professionals.

Here are five Nigerian politicians who have appointed their relatives to government positions:

1. Ademola Adeleke – Osun State Governor

Governor Adeleke’s government leads the pack in being known for keeping things within the family tree.

Tunji Adeleke (Jnr) – The governor appointed his nephew and son of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke as Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

Mrs Adenike Folasade Adeleke – He appointed his sister as Commissioner for Federal Matters.

Davido (Adeleke David) – Recently, he appointed his nephew, who is a globally recognised Music star, as Head of the Osun State Sport Trust Fund.

2. President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu’s political circle has often included members of his family and relatives.

Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo - He appointed his son-in-law and husband to Folashade Tinubu-Ojo as the Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) in 2024.

3. Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

During his time in office, Buhari faced backlash for surrounding himself with relatives and in-laws.

Alhaji Bashir Yusuf Jamoh - He appointed Jamoh, the father-in-law of his aide, Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

4. Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

Indeed, Okorocha’s administration in Imo was a family-dominated affair.

Uche Nwosu - He appointed his son-in-law as Chief of Staff and openly anointed him as his preferred successor.

Ogechi Ololo (née Okorocha) - He appointed his sister as Commissioner for Happiness and Couples’ Fulfilment, a move that attracted mockery.

5. Former Ondo State Governor, Late Rotimi Akeredolu

Before his demise, Akeredolu’s administration was also accused of nepotism and favouritism following the controversial appointment of his son to office.

Babajide Akeredolu - He appointed his son as Director-General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU), Ondo State Governor’s Office.