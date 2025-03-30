Nigeria records 118 Lassa fever deaths in Q1 2025 — NCDC

At least 20 healthcare workers have been infected as Nigeria battles a worsening Lassa fever outbreak, with 118 deaths recorded in the first quarter of 2025, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says.

The NCDC, via its official website on Sunday, said that between January and March, 3,465 suspected cases were reported across 91 Local Government Areas in 33 states, with 645 cases confirmed.

It said the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 18.3 percent, highlighting the severity of the outbreak.

The agency said the infection of frontline healthcare workers remained a major concern. Ondo State reported the highest number (eight cases), followed by Bauchi (four), Taraba (two), Gombe (two), and one case each in Edo, Ebonyi, Benue, and Ogun.

In response, the NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams to 10 high-burden states—Kogi, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Taraba, Benue, Gombe, and Nasarawa—to support local outbreak management efforts.

It said due to the evolving nature of the outbreak, teams in Edo and Taraba had their deployments extended by an additional 10 and seven days, respectively.

The agency has also activated the Lassa Fever National Emergency Operations Centre (LF-EOC) at Response Level two to enhance coordination among Federal and state authorities, local governments and development partners.

In addition, the NCDC has distributed essential medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and treatment medications, to affected states.

“Despite these measures, several challenges are hampering response efforts: the public health agency said they were delayed case detection due to weak community-level surveillance.”

It listed some of the challenges as limited treatment resources, contact tracing, active case search, manpower shortages at treatment centres and late case presentation, as many patients resorted to self-medication or traditional remedies before seeking hospital care.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, urged state governments to provide financial support for Lassa fever treatment and urged the private sector to contribute by supplying medical resources and supporting public health awareness campaigns.

Idris stated that while the NCDC and state governments were leading response efforts, the fight against Lassa fever required collective action from all Nigerians.

“Preventing Lassa fever begins with individuals.

“We urge citizens to maintain good environmental hygiene, store food properly, and prevent rodents from entering their homes,“ he said.

He also advised healthcare workers to strictly adhere to infection prevention and control (IPC) measures to protect themselves while treating suspected cases.

“With the outbreak continuing to spread, authorities are racing against time to contain the virus and reduce fatalities in the coming months,” he said.

NAN reports that Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted primarily through contact with the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through bodily fluids, contaminated objects, or infected medical equipment.