[ICYMI]: 5 Things you should know about FG’s New Admission Rule for Arts Students

The Federal Government has approved a new admission rule to be implemented across Nigeria’s educational space, making Mathematics non-compulsory for students applying to Arts and Humanities courses.

The newly revised National Guidelines for Entry into Tertiary Institutions (NGETI) were announced on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa.

What exactly has changed

For many years, students seeking admission into universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education to study arts and humanities were required to obtain five credits, including Mathematics and the English language, which were compulsory in Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), West African Examination Council (WAEC) or National Examination Council (NECO).

With the new guideline, Arts students can now gain admission without having to worry about passing Mathematics as a compulsory subject, though English Language remains a must.

Who does the new policy affect?

The newly revised policy affects secondary school graduates and JAMBites who wish to study Arts and Humanities courses. This gives freedom to many students who excel in creative and literary subjects but struggle with Mathematics.

Courses it applies to

The new policy applies strictly to Arts and Humanities courses only. Students who wish to study Social Sciences, Science, Engineering, or Technology courses will still need Mathematics as part of their admission requirements.

Why the FG made the move

The Minister of Education described the reform as a deliberate effort to widen access to tertiary education. Also, the new policy aims to create opportunities for an additional 250,000 to 300,000 admissions each year, thereby eradicating years of limited access for many qualified candidates who were unable to secure admission despite meeting the required standards.

Quick Summary of the Revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

Based on a statement by the Minister of Education’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo;

The new framework applies to universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and Innovation Enterprise Academies across the country as follows;

Universities : Minimum of five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings. Mathematics is mandatory for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

Polytechnics (ND Level) : Minimum of four (4) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programs.

Polytechnics (HND Level) : Minimum of five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Colleges of Education (NCE Level): Minimum of four (4) credit passes in relevant subjects, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, and Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programs.

Netizens’ reactions to FG’s New Admission Rule

Bode Ayo said; This is a good one. It does not affect the compulsory nature of mathematics in the secondary school curriculum. It simply won’t be required for students seeking admission into arts and humanities programs in tertiary institutions.

Olúwatósìn Olaseinde wrote: THIS IS A TERRIBLE IDEA, YOU NEED MATH

@benjamite4eva added: [UPDATED] Admissions: Mathematics no longer compulsory for Arts students, says FG. This is not a good decision from the Federal Government. At O' level, Mathematics should be compulsory for everybody. It's only at JAMB level that I don't expect Art's students to sit for it.

Happy of all Trades stated: They did not say that art students no longer have to pass maths, they said that maths is no longer compulsory. Meaning that they don’t have to write it at all, which is a dangerous idea.

Senorita wrote: They didn’t say they will scrap it, it’s just not compulsory. You will write math as a subject in ssce but it’s not a must to ace it, a D will fly for art student. As an art student English, Lit-in Eng, Govt, Econs, Civic, & a language subject is a MUST to pass.