Nigeria's political environment has become a tumultuous arena where legal matters that should be straightforward are often distorted through various perspectives, amplifying associated tensions. Divided Perspectives Two primary elements are driving this debate.

First, there are individuals attempting to leverage the Police Service Commission's recent declaration, citing Section 18 of the Police Act.

They argue that every police officer, regardless of rank, including the IGP, must comply with this law, which stipulates retirement after 35 years of service or upon reaching the age of 60.

Despite several discontentment views, some going as far as to brand the current IGP as operating in an illegal and unconstitutional capacity; they remain at best, mere subjective interpretations and hold no weight when measured against the legal framework governing the position.

Understanding the Legal Framework of IGP Tenure Section 18 of the Police Act indeed mandates that officers must retire after 35 years or at 60 years of age.

However, the Act also outlines the IGP's appointment and tenure within Sections 7(4-6), specifying that the President, based on recommendations from the Police Council, is responsible for appointing or dismissing the IGP.

The Act clearly defines the IGP's term as four years. Moreover, recent amendments to Section 18 by the National Assembly have added subsection 8(a), which definitively clarifies the IGP's tenure without room for ambiguity.

Promoting Stability for National Security In the interests of national security, it is crucial to establish fixed tenures for IGPs to ensure that their policies and programs can yield tangible results.

The current levels of dissatisfaction surrounding this issue are regrettable, especially given the Attorney General of the Federation's clear legal guidance affirming that the IGP is not continuing in office unlawfully, and that the proper legal protocols are being adhered to.