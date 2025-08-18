MSNBC is changing its name and logo. Read the memo that breaks it all down.

- MSNBC will rebrand as MS NOW (My Source News Opinion World), losing its name and logo.
Are you ready to watch MS NOW?
That will be the new name of MSNBC when Comcast's NBCUniversal spins off its cable networks into a new company, Versant, at the end of this year.
Mark Lazarus, who's leading Versant, announced Monday that MSNBC would trade its famous name for a new one: My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW.
The channel will also scrub the iconic Peacock from its logo. Other Versant cable brands will change their logos in the coming months as well, including CNBC, Golf Channel, GolfNow, and SportsEngine.
"As MS NOW continues to grow within Versant, it's critical that it has its own distinct identity, entirely separate from the NBC News brand in order to avoid any potential confusion between the two organizations," Adam Miller, COO of NBCUniversal, said in a note to NBCU employees. "This will be especially important as NBC News and MS NOW continue to cover the same news events, but without the joint operations they have shared for so many years."
MSNBC and NBC have shared newsgathering staff over the years. MSNBC's leftward tilt has sometimes complicated matters for straight-news-focused NBC News and local NBC stations, which the name change could help alleviate.
"This gives us the opportunity to chart our own path forward, create distinct brand identities, and establish an independent news organization following the spin," Lazarus said in his memo.
The decision reverses Lazarus' earlier statement that MSNBC would retain its name and potentially adds another hurdle to MSNBC and its fellow hived-off cable channels as they set out to establish themselves as a new entity against the backdrop of a dwindling linear TV business. CNBC staff have expressed concern about their future untethered from NBC News.
MSNBC got its name from a combination of MS (from Microsoft) and NBC. The channel started as a joint venture between the two companies.
MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler seemed to anticipate some pushback to the name change, saying in a memo: "I know this announcement will be met with questions, and I want to acknowledge that for many of you who have spent years or decades here, it is hard to imagine the network by any other name. This was not a decision that was made quickly or without significant debate."
The news comes as the left-leaning network has hired dozens of journalists to bolster its ranks. Leadership has insisted the editorial direction wouldn't change. NBCU and Versant have also signed a two-year deal that will let NBCU continue to sell advertising for the spinoff.
Kutler said in her memo that a significant national marketing campaign would accompany the launch of the rebrand.
Here's Lazarus' memo to staff explaining the changes:
Team, From the moment we announced the creation of VERSANT, we knew it would mark the beginning of a new journey for us and our iconic brands. Together, we have been focused on building our individual identity and vision for the future while laying a foundation for the continued growth and success of our businesses. To that end, a few of our brand designs will change in the coming months. As we all know, the peacock is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family. This gives us the opportunity to chart our own path forward, create distinct brand identities, and establish an independent news organization following the spin. This means we will redesign our logos where the peacock has been incorporated into our brands. In addition to a new logo, MSNBC will debut a new name to accelerate the distinction between the MSNBC and NBC News organizations, while remaining true to our mission and our commitment to audiences. Each of these changes will go into effect closer to our spin at the end of the year. More on each of these changes below: MY SOURCE NEWS OPINION WORLD (MS NOW) MSNBC will unveil a new name for the network: MS NOW, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion and the World. This new name underscores the brand's mission to serve as the destination for domestic and international breaking news and the best-in-class opinion journalism. MSNBC has been building toward this moment and welcoming a wave of exceptional journalists to their newsgathering operation. Most importantly, while the name will be different, the brand's commitment to its audience will not change. CNBC Since its inception in 1989, CNBC — originally known as the "Consumer News and Business Channel" — has distinguished itself as a trusted leader covering exclusively the global financial and business sectors. CNBC will retain its name and is working on a new logo, which will look back at its history and nod to the deep expertise of the network. USA SPORTS Sports programming on USA Network and Golf Channel will come together under a new brand moniker of USA Sports. New logos for USA Sports and Golf Channel are well underway. These new logos will aim to honor USA Network's legacy in sports and entertainment as well as Golf Channel's 30-plus year history as TV's home for golf, all with a nod to the future. We look forward to unveiling those in the weeks to come. ENTERTAINMENT The brands within our entertainment portfolio will remain unchanged with each holding a unique place in the daily lives of audiences by delivering distinctive, genre-defining content that resonates deeply with viewers. Together, these networks play an essential role in shaping conversations and will continue to evolve alongside their audiences and remain a vital part of everyday life. Additionally, SportsEngine, best known for its technology serving thousands of youth sports organizations and more, will also redesign its logo without the peacock. Regardless of the iconography, each of our businesses will remain true to their charge. VERSANT is the house for our brands, each of which already succeeds on their own and will continue to do so by creating deeper connections with our audiences and identifying opportunities for growth. Thank you for all you do and continue to do as we shape this bold new direction together. Mark