Minister questions Canada’s respect for Nigeria over refusal to grant CDS Musa visa

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has criticised the Canadian embassy for denying a visa to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, labelling the move as disrespectful to the country.

General Musa revealed on Thursday, February 13, at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies, that he and some team members were denied visas to attend an event honouring war veterans in Canada.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, February 14, Tunji-Ojo expressed strong disapproval, stating that the action undermines Nigeria’s status and raises concerns about how foreign embassies treat ordinary Nigerians.

“As much as we respect the sovereignty of other nations in migration management, this action is not just an insult to the Chief of Defence Staff, but to Nigeria as a whole,” Tunji-Ojo said.

“If this can happen to him, then what is the fate of an average Nigerian?”

He further questioned the justification for the visa refusal, suggesting that Canada could have engaged in diplomatic discussions if there were concerns about General Musa’s application.

“There are diplomatic back channels for resolving issues like this. I struggle to find a reasonable justification for Canada’s decision,” he added.

Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence that Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs would take necessary steps to address the matter through diplomatic engagement and ensure mutual respect between the two nations.