Who is May Agbamuche-Mbu? Meet the New INEC Acting Chairman

On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stepped down after ten years of service and handed over to National Commissioner Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, one of the most senior national commissioners, in acting capacity as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while he proceeded on a terminal leave.

This handover was made pending the appointment of a substantive chairman by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu hands over to National Commissioner Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu as new INEC Acting Chairman

The section prescribes that the Chairman of INEC “shall be appointed by the President and the appointment shall be subject to confirmation by the Senate.”

Agbamuche-Mbu is a National Commissioner from the Southeast and heads the INEC’s Legal Services, Clearance, and Complaints Committee (LSCCC).

Here are things you should know about the new acting INEC Chairman;

Educational Background

Though she hailed from Delta State, Agbamuche-Mbu was born in Kano State, where she began her educational journey at St. Louis Secondary School. She earned her LL.B. (Bachelor of Laws) at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1984 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

She went on to study in the UK, where she qualified as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, and got an LL.M. in Commercial & Corporate Law. Also, she holds postgraduate credentials in International Dispute Resolution and International Business Law.

Career Journey

Before joining INEC, Agbamuche-Mbu worked in a private organisation. In 2016, she served as the Managing Partner at Norfolk Partners, a law firm in Lagos State. She also served on public committees, including the Presidential Projects Assessment Committee (PPAC) from 2010 to 2011, which audited unfinished federal infrastructure projects, and the Solid Minerals Sector Roadmap Committee in 2016.

Agbamuche-Mbu is a recognised expert in Alternative Dispute Resolution and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom Nigeria branch, where she served as Secretary. Additionally, she was the editor of the legal pull-out, THISDAY LAWYER, and wrote numerous legal commentaries under her column, "Legal Eagle."

Role in INEC before Acting Chairman

The new acting chairman has been a National Commissioner in INEC since 2016, representing Delta State, and she was reappointed in 2021. She is the longest-serving commissioner in the current INEC setup. Furthermore, Agbamuche-Mbu chairs the Legal Services, Clearance & Complaints Committee (LSCCC) of INEC, which is an entity responsible for the legal vetting of candidates and handling complaints.

Agbamuche-Mbu’s Appointment

Her appointment as the acting chairman aligns with the constitutional provision, which states that when the INEC Chairman’s term ends, the most senior commissioner steps in until a substantive chair is appointed.

Agbamuche-Mbu takes over at a critical time when the nation is gearing up for off-cycle governorship elections, ahead of the major general elections in 2027.

Having someone with her type of experience in legal oversight and institutional knowledge may serve as a valuable advantage, provided the President found her worthy of the role in a permanent capacity.

