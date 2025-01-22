Man seeks end to 4-year marriage over wife’s bad character, loss of interest

A Grade I Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, on Wednesday, dissolved a four-year-old marriage between Shuiba Abdullahi and his wife, Aisha Abdullahi, on grounds of his wife’s bad character.

Abdullahi, who resides at Iddo Sarki, in his petition, prayed to the court to dissolve his marriage because his wife disrespects him all the time. According to him, he no longer finds peace in the marriage and has lost total interest in it.

The presiding judge, Aliyu Kagarko, after listening to the respondent who also consented to the request for divorce, confirmed and granted the divorce between the former couple.