'Reforms are curbing oil theft' - NUPRC praised for new oil evacuation routes

The Centre for Energy Governance and Accountability (CEGA) has praised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for securing federal approval of 37 new crude oil evacuation routes, describing the move as a strategic step in the fight against oil theft and a boost to investor confidence.

Speaking on Sunday, CEGA’s Executive Director, Dr. Kelvin Sotonye Williams, said the new evacuation corridors, announced by NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe at the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week, represent a turning point in Nigeria’s oil sector reform.

“The approval of 37 new evacuation routes is not just a bureaucratic adjustment — it is a strategic intervention in a sector that bleeds billions annually,” Williams said. “This move signals seriousness in plugging leakages and restoring investor confidence.”

Komolafe had explained that the new routes were part of a broader effort to modernise Nigeria’s upstream sector, protect critical infrastructure, and align with security agencies to address long-standing threats.

CEGA noted that Komolafe’s leadership has brought stability to a regulatory landscape that was previously plagued by opacity and inconsistency, prior to the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

“We’re already seeing the impact. Over $16 billion in investment commitments have been secured in just two years of the Tinubu administration, driven by regulatory clarity and digitisation,” Williams said.

Gbenga Komolafe is the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). [X:@NUPRCofficial ]

Centre lauds One Million Barrels Initiative

He also praised the commission’s One Million Barrels Initiative aimed at boosting daily production from 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 2.5 million bpd by 2026. “This is not a wish list. Dormant fields are being revived, bottlenecks eliminated, and project approvals fast-tracked,” he added.

Williams highlighted NUPRC’s HostComply platform as a game-changer for host community relations. “Peace cannot be sustained by rhetoric. HostComply makes social obligations measurable, which builds trust in the Niger Delta,” he said.

He further applauded the commission’s efforts to integrate environmental accountability, saying, “The transition to clean energy doesn’t mean abandoning oil. It means producing more responsibly and reinvesting in long-term energy security.”

CEGA urged stakeholders, including both public and private operators, to align with the NUPRC’s reform agenda and support ethical, climate-conscious operations.