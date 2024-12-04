PDP committed treason by setting up shadow govt in Abia - Otti fumes

Governor Otti of Abia State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of committing a treasonable offence by establishing a shadow government in the state, vowing to address the issue through the instrumentality of the law.

The Abia State chapter of the PDP recently announced the formation of a shadow government, appointing a speaker and shadow commissioners allegedly to hold the Otti administration to account.

However, the Governor expressed disapproval of the move during a meeting with labour leaders in the state on Tuesday, December 4, 2024.

He dismissed the action as baseless and indicative of ignorance about Nigeria's political structure, explaining that the concept of a shadow government is alien to the nation's presidential democracy.

“There’s nothing like a shadow government in a presidential democracy. The problem people have is ignorance, and they refuse to be educated. Shadow governments only exist in parliamentary democracies.

“What they have set up is, in essence, a government in exile, and since it is not recognised by law, it is treasonable,” Otti said.

Otti sets legal moves in motion

The Governor announced that he had instructed the state's Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, to explore the instrumentality of the law in addressing the matter.

"We are a serious-minded government, guided by the law. If a faction of the PDP sets up a government in exile, we will treat them as such. Let the law take its course. People must understand that politics is not synonymous with foolishness,” he added.

Otti also alleged that the PDP is attempting to create confusion and distract his administration from its mandate, reaffirming his commitment to deliver good governance to the people of Abia.