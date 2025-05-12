NUPRC’s Project One Million Barrels Per Day receives major endorsement

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has received major support for its Project One Million Barrels Per Day initiative, which aims to ramp up Nigeria’s crude oil production by an additional one million barrels per day (bpd).

The Extractive Industry Transparency Forum (EITF), a prominent civil society watchdog for efficiency in Nigeria’s oil and gas operations, has backed the initiative, which it describes as a potential lifeline for Nigeria’s crude production and economic stability.

Unveiled under Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe-led NUPRC, the initiative comes as the country grapples with dwindling output, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment in the upstream sector.

In a statement released in Kaduna on Monday, May 12, 2025, EITF President, Dr. Sani Yusuf Kura, praised the project as a bold, data-driven intervention that signals a new era of upstream recovery and accountability.

“We are particularly impressed by the strategic design of Project One Million Barrels Per Day. For the first time in years, we are seeing a regulator not just enforcing compliance but actively coordinating recovery by identifying shut-in wells, facilitating re-entry processes, and unlocking dormant capacity. It is a sign that the NUPRC under Mr. Komolafe understands both the urgency of the moment and the technical demands of the industry,” he said.

NUPRC data shows that Nigeria currently produces an average of 1.4 million barrels per day, well below the 1.8 million bpd target set in the 2024 national budget and the 1.5 million barrels daily quota allocated by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

However, the commission believes that Nigeria can swiftly close this gap with targeted support, brownfield development, and quick wins from low-hanging assets.

EITF’s independent review of upstream field operations corroborated the NUPRC’s assessment, revealing that over 900,000 bpd are currently shut-in due to regulatory delays, community issues, logistics challenges, and aged infrastructure.

“If even half of that capacity can be restored within the next 12 months, it would significantly improve our foreign exchange inflows, reduce fiscal deficits, and inspire investor confidence. The beauty of the project is that it combines short-term gains with long-term structural reforms. This is not a cosmetic fix; it’s a systemic reboot,” he said.

Group lauds NUPRC for partnerships

The group also commended the commission’s collaboration with international oil companies (IOCs), independent producers, and joint venture partners in rolling out the initiative. According to the NUPRC, many operators have already submitted reactivation plans for idle wells and brownfield assets.

The EITF president urged the National Assembly and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to fully support NUPRC in terms of budgetary support, legal clarity, and inter-agency coordination.

He also called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to synergise with the project and reduce bottlenecks in field logistics and crude evacuation.

“Let us not forget that crude oil remains the backbone of our national budget. If we fail to stabilise output, we will continue to run deficits and borrow recklessly. This project is not just a petroleum initiative; it is a fiscal rescue mission,” Kura said.

He also encouraged local communities in oil-producing states to support the project by cooperating with operators and prioritising peaceful engagement over sabotage.

EITF called on other stakeholders in civil society and the media to help monitor the project's implementation and hold all parties accountable for timelines, safety, and environmental compliance.

“We will not be silent if this project fails due to avoidable sabotage, lax enforcement, or political interference. Our role is to be vigilant, not just supportive. But as of today, this is one of the most promising things we’ve seen in Nigeria’s upstream oil sector in a decade,” he added.