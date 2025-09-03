Nigeria’s oil sector gets a boost as NUPRC oversees landmark deepwater PSCs

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been commended for supervising the execution of Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for two offshore oil blocks awarded to the TotalEnergies–Sapetro Consortium, with stakeholders describing the move as a milestone in the country’s oil sector reforms.

The contracts, covering Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) 2000 and 2001, were signed in Abuja on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. They concluded a process that began with a competitive bid round in December 2024, overseen by NUPRC. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) awarded the blocks, which cover about 2,000 square kilometres in the Niger Delta Basin.

Applauding the development, the Centre for Energy, Policy and Investment (CEPAI) said NUPRC under Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe had “brought renewed vigour and credibility ” to Nigeria’s upstream sector.

“The successful conclusion of the Production Sharing Contracts for PPLs 2000 and 2001 underscores the profound changes that have taken root in Nigeria’s oil industry under the NUPRC,” said CEPAI’s Executive Director, Dr. Chika Patrick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we are witnessing is the fruit of deliberate reforms that prioritise transparency, investor confidence, and national interest.”

He noted that the decision of TotalEnergies and Sapetro—both long-standing operators in Nigeria—to commit fresh capital in deepwater exploration “affirms the credibility of the new PSC framework and the broader policy direction set by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).”

“Investors are not swayed by slogans; they respond to clarity, predictability, and fairness,” Patrick explained.

“Their willingness to take on new frontier assets reflects the trust they now place in the regulatory and governance environment crafted by NUPRC under Komolafe’s stewardship.”

Gbenga Komolafe is the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). [X:@NUPRCofficial ]

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the PSC framework goes beyond revenue generation. “It ensures improved reserves, stronger energy security, new jobs, and deeper local content. It delivers value to the federation through bonuses, royalties, and profit oil sharing while placing firm obligations on investors to develop host communities, comply with environmental standards, and plan responsibly for decommissioning.”

Komolafe honoured for reforms

Patrick also pointed to the growing recognition of Komolafe’s reformist leadership, citing awards from Servicom, the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), and the 2025 Africa Energies Summit in London. “These awards are not ceremonial; they are testimonies of impact,” he stated.

He added that the new PSCs would stimulate opportunities for indigenous service firms, foster technology transfer, and support Nigeria’s decarbonisation commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that the framework enshrines obligations on gas utilisation, cost efficiency, and environmental responsibility shows a keen alignment with global energy transition realities,” he noted.