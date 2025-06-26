Fresh public outrage grows over alleged corruption at NMDPRA

Religious clerics and lawyers have joined the third day of protests demanding the removal of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), was accused of corruption and abuse of office.



Led by the Concerned Young Professionals Network (CYPN), the demonstrators gathered in Abuja to amplify calls for Ahmed’s dismissal and a formal investigation into the alleged diversion of over $5 million in public funds, reportedly used to finance the foreign education of his children.

Prominent figures, including Bishop Abel King and legal practitioners, have now joined the protest, signaling a broader societal concern.

“This is no longer just a youth movement. Religious leaders, lawyers, and citizens from all walks of life are demanding justice,” said CYPN President Dan Okwa.

Among the allegations fueling the protests is the controversial employment of Ahmed’s son, Faisal, at Oando PLC, a company under the regulatory oversight of NMDPRA. Protesters cite this as a conflict of interest and an example of nepotism within the regulatory authority.

Protesters Demand Special Investigative Panel

The CYPN has urged the Attorney General of the Federation to set up a special investigative panel to review Ahmed’s financial records and audit all permits issued under his leadership.

“We demand that all permits granted during Engr. Ahmed’s tenure be reviewed for irregularities. The Nigerian public deserves transparency and accountability from its leaders,” Okwa declared.

The coalition vowed not to end the protests until Ahmed is removed from office and thorough investigations are conducted into the allegations.

“We will not back down until he is held accountable,” Okwa said.