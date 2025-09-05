Recently, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) @credicorp.ng officially launched YouthCred at the Lagos NYSC camp in Ipaja, following a similar launch in Abuja.

This launch aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda and his mandate to extend consumer credit to every Nigerian.

Tagged "Real Financial knowledge, Real credit", YouthCred targets over 400,000 young Nigerians, including corps members, with affordable, flexible consumer credit. Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande emphasised the scheme's benefits to all youths, helping bring "big ideas and inventions to life."

FG targets over 400k youths with accessible loans as CREDICORP launches YouthCred in Lagos

CREDICORP MD/CEO Uzoma Nwagba described it as a "revolution" that will establish Nigeria's credit culture, while Lagos Commissioner Mobolaji Ogunlende praised the initiative's alignment with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's vision for youth empowerment.

The scheme aims to teach responsible borrowing and financial skills to build a better future for Nigeria.

#YouthCred #NigerianYouth #CREDICORP #FinancialInclusion #NYSC #Lagos

