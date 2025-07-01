Dozens of protesters under the banner of Concerned Lawyers and Civil Rights Campaigners for Change defied a torrential downpour in Abuja on Tuesday as they intensified their call for a full investigation into corruption allegations against the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed.

The group, which launched its sit-in protest last Monday with over 500 participants, has since maintained a constant presence at strategic government locations, including the offices of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

At the heart of their protest are allegations that Engr. Ahmed misappropriated over $5 million in public funds to finance the overseas education of his four children, Faisal, Farouk Jr., Ashraf, and Farhana, in some of the world’s most elite institutions, such as Institut Le Rosey and Aiglon College in Switzerland.

Chanting slogans like “No justice, no retreat,” “Probe Farouk Ahmed Now!” and “Stop Using Our Oil Money for Private Luxury,” the protesters blocked entrances to key offices, vowing to continue until action is taken.

“We are here today, drenched by rain but fired up by conscience,” said Comrade Istifanus Bawa, the group’s leader, while addressing journalists. “The stench of corruption from the NMDPRA is unbearable. If the Attorney General, the ICPC, or the Code of Conduct Bureau refuse to act, then they become complicit in the cover-up of a scandal that disgraces every law-abiding Nigerian.”

Activists defy heavy rain, demand probe of NMDPRA CEO over $5M 'corruption'

The protest follows the circulation of an explosive open letter addressed to the AGF and anti-corruption agencies. The letter, which has since gone viral, accuses Engr. Ahmed of using laundered funds routed through third-party accounts and proxies to evade scrutiny while paying for his children's lavish schooling abroad.

“This is not some routine misappropriation of funds. We are talking about systemic theft, financial laundering, false asset declarations, and a potential quid pro quo between a regulator and oil companies that benefit from selective approvals,” Bawa asserted. “Engr. Farouk Ahmed cannot remain in office one more day if this government is serious about integrity.”

At the ICPC headquarters in Maitama, the demonstrators barricaded the main entrance for hours, submitting a petition that demanded a lifestyle audit of Engr. Ahmed and a coordinated investigation involving the EFCC, the CCB, and international enforcement partners.

Among those joining the protest was civil rights lawyer Barrister Amaka John-Eze, who condemned the silence from relevant authorities.

“Every time we allow a scandal like this to be swept under the carpet, we embolden the next thief,” she said. “How do you explain to ordinary Nigerians that while their children are in strike-hit schools, the son of a public servant is being trained at Le Rosey — the school of European royals — using stolen money?”

Protesters allege a conflict of interest

The protesters further claimed that one of Ahmed’s children, Faisal Ahmed, is currently employed at Oando PLC, a company regulated by the NMDPRA, which raises concerns over a conflict of interest and undue influence.

“These allegations are not just about missing money. They are about broken institutions and compromised governance,” Bawa continued. “If someone in charge of licensing and compliance can funnel public funds into private luxuries without oversight, then the PIA is dead on arrival.”

In their petition, the group outlined several core demands: the immediate suspension of Engr. Ahmed, a forensic audit of his personal and proxy bank accounts, a full investigation into all regulatory approvals signed under his tenure, and his prosecution under various anti-corruption laws, including the ICPC Act, the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, and the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.