AGF, CCB sued over inaction on alleged fraud by petroleum regulator’s chief

A group of public interest lawyers has filed a suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), seeking the investigation and criminal prosecution of Ahmed Farouk, Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), over the alleged diversion of over $5 million in public funds.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and Farouk himself were named as first, second, and third defendants, respectively, in the suit numbered FCT/HC/1311/117/744/25.

The plaintiffs, Incorporated Trustees of Once Love Caring and Foundation, and Barrister Reuben Boma, are requesting a court order to compel the AGF and the CCB to initiate a criminal investigation and appropriate sanctions against Farouk, whom they accuse of using public funds to pay for the private education of four of his children in elite institutions abroad.

In the application, filed on 16 July 2025 by Barrister S. IhenseIhensenrkhian Jr., the plaintiffs also requested that the court mandate the CCB to initiate necessary administrative proceedings against Farouk.

“There are alleged and credible media reports that the 3rd respondent has been involved in gross abuse of office running into millions of dollars,” the plaintiffs stated in court documents.

Allegations of Embezzlement

They further alleged that the actions constitute “embezzlement, misappropriation, and conflict of interest, contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.”

The plaintiffs expressed concern that “if not thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, such conduct can erode public confidence in governance and the anti-corruption framework.”

They criticised the CCB and the AGF for failing to act, despite the public nature and seriousness of the allegations.