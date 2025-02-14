Lawmakers push for tax relief to boost small businesses in FCT

Some lawmakers of the 10th Nigerian House of Representatives have called for tax incentives to support small businesses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They made this appeal on Friday, February 14, when Dreamskin Luxe Empire, an entrepreneurial centre in Abuja, launched.

Hon. Obika Chinedu, representing Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency, highlighted the excessive taxation burden on businesses in the FCT and urged authorities to harmonise tax policies.

“You see some of these tax administrators collect tenement rates, business premises taxes, and all kinds of levies,” Chinedu said.

“Instead of encouraging businesses, this excessive taxation forces them to shut down, leading to unemployment and social vices.”

He called on the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and area council chairmen to introduce tax incentives instead of overburdening entrepreneurs.

Similarly, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere (Ideato Federal Constituency) emphasised the importance of the proposed Tax Reform Bills, stating that they would shift tax pressure from small businesses to large corporations and high-income earners.

Hon. Chinwe Nnabuife (Orumba North/South Federal Constituency) stressed the need for public-private partnerships to tackle youth unemployment.

“When you empower somebody, you’re giving them the opportunity to be self-sufficient,” she said.

The CEO of Dreamskin Luxe Empire, Nancy Irole, expressed excitement over the spa’s launch, describing it as a space where “beauty, wellness, and self-care come together.”

Hon. Mohamed Jamilu (Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency) added that job creation should not be left to the government alone.