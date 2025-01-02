Kaduna Police begin full investigation into alleged assassination attempt on Sen Lawal

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Command, Mr Muhammad Rabiu , has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged assassination attempt of Sen. Usman Lawal (PDP Kaduna-Central).

The order of investigation is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “The alleged assassination attempt on Sen. Usman Lawal is unknown to the Police.

“The attention of the command has been drawn to a publication on the Facebook handle of Sen. Lawal Usman.

"He claimed that he escaped an assassination attempt by some thugs in a yet-to-be-identified location in Kaduna North on Wednesday and no time of the incident was given.

“Without mincing words, the command is yet to receive any formal complaint from the Distinguished Senator.

"This is aside from this astonishing publication on social media, and all efforts to contact him have proved abortive."