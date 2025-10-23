5 Key Points from Joy Ogah’s Historic Day as Nigeria’s Teenage Vice President

In an effort to promote the importance of girl-child education, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, yielded his seat to Joy Ogah, a Nigerian teenager, for one day.

The event, held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, was organised in partnership with Plan International, a global organisation that advocates for girls’ rights and education.

Joy’s leadership moment wasn’t just inspiring; it carried a strong message about the future of girl children in Nigeria.

Here are five key takeaways from her big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

1) A Teenager Took Over the Vice President of Nigeria’s Seat

Joy Ogah's name was written into Nigeria’s history when she became Nigeria’s “Vice President for a Day.” Sitting at the nation’s second-most powerful table, she used her opportunity to highlight what young girls can achieve when given equal chances.

Her confidence and eloquence reminded everyone that leadership isn’t just about age, it’s about vision, actionable plans and opportunity.

2) Joy was a voice for 10.5 Million Out-of-School Children

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Joy’s strongest comments was a sad reminder that 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school, and over 60% of them are girls.

She explained that the number isn’t just for the stats; it represents lost dreams, limited futures, and wasted potential that, if given educational opportunities, could transform the nation. Her message was clear and precise: every girl deserves a chance to learn.

3) Joy Called for Safe and Inclusive Schools

During her speech, Joy urged the government, NGOs, policymakers and citizens to make schools safe and more welcoming for all Nigerian children, especially girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted the need for inclusive learning environments where every child, regardless of gender or background, feels motivated to learn and grow.

We must invest in education that is safe and inclusive for every child in Nigeria, she said.

Joy Ogah and Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima

4) Shettima’s Powerful Gesture

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s decision to give up his seat, even for a day, sent a powerful message. It portrayed his support for girls' empowerment and equal opportunity.

5) Symbolises Hope for Millions of Nigerian Girls

Joy’s experience and story are a symbol of hope for millions of girls across Nigeria.

It shows that girls are not just future leaders, they are the ‘NOW” leaders. Her courage, intelligence, and passion have inspired many to believe that change truly begins with a chance or an opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Joy Ogah’s day as Nigeria’s Teenage Vice President may have lasted for just 24 hours, her message will echo in history.

The greatest gift you can give a girl is an education, for it's the key to her future. - Michelle Obama.