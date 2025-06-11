Can Prof Utsev fix Nigeria’s water crisis? Tinubu's Water & Sanitation Minister

From stream-side memories as a child in rural Benue to leading Africa’s water reform efforts, Professor Joseph Utsev embodies a generation of visionary technocrats.

1) Early life and Background

Utsev was born on December 2, 1980, in Mbaakura, Mbagen, Buruku LGA of Benue State. Joseph grew up in a humble farming community where clean water wasn’t given; but a gift. He was raised in a family anchored in faith and hard work.

2) Education

Utsev’s talent shone early when he earned his Civil Engineering degree in 2004 from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, graduating as the best student of his class with Second Class, "Upper Division" in grade. Between 2005 and 2006, he was at the Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC) for his one (1) year mandatory NYSC scheme.

The engineer went on to earn a Master’s (2007) and PhD (2011) in Water Resources & Environmental Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His doctoral thesis focused on rural water supply systems which was greatly influenced by childhood scenes of polluted streams.

Pre‑Political Career

After his NYSC completion at Kaduna State Development & Property Company, Utsev was retained as a Graduate Assistant in the Department of Civil Engineering, the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi in 2006 where he rose through the ranks to become a Professor of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering in 2021, publishing 40 scholarly papers.

Due to his love and passion for excellence, the amiable administrator, Utsev was appointed as Deputy Director and later confirmed as Director, leading the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi from 2013 – 2017. He launched vocational workshops that boosted student income and hosted public training.

3) Political career timeline

Entry into Politics

2017: The engineer was appointed Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry of Water Resources and Environment, Benue State. He was recognised for his hard work and dedication to the growth of the Engineering profession and society at large, also he designed the Idye Basin II drainage system.

Major Milestones

2020: Utsev was named Executive Director, Engineering, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Markudi by President Muhammadu Buhari .

2021: President Buhari appointed him again as the Pioneer Rector, Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Benue State, focused on vocational training and elevating institutional standards.

August 2023: The engineer was appointed Minister of Water Resources & Sanitation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and took over stewardship of 12 River Basin Authorities.

June 2024: Utsev introduced a sweeping 2025 fiscal budget proposal - ₦211.79 billion allocated to water, sanitation, flood and drought resilience programs

Legislative Impact

The professor advocated an increased budget for WASH programs, aiming for SDG6 compliance by tripling the budget and tackling waterborne diseases.

He pushed reforms for rural potable water schemes and LG water systems, committing to modern boreholes and solar-powered supplies.

4) Achievements and Legacy

Policies implemented

The professor launched a national flood resilience strategy, inheriting chairmanship from Suleiman Adamu to strengthen basin systems.

He oversaw the delivery of 34 new open-defecation-free LGAs in 2024, bringing the total to 136.

The engineer rolled out solar-powered potable water schemes across rural communities, targeting underserved zones.

Awards & Recognition

Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev has been recognised for many awards which include but are not limited to the following:

In 2004, Best Graduating Student, Civil Engineering Department.

In 2015, Most Resourceful Lecturer, Nigerian Universities Engineering Students Association, FUAM Chapter.

In 2016, Academic Noble Award, Institute of Industrial Administration of Nigeria.

Appreciation by ACE Events management, UK, for support at the 2017 Edition of Water Africa and West Africa Building & Construction.

Best Commissioner in the Water/Environmental Sector in Nigeria, Nigerian Independent Assessors in 2018.

Distinguished Merit Award. Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Alumni Association – Campus Chapter in 2018

Distinguished Merit Award for Water Resources Engineering Infrastructural Development, The Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers, Makurdi Chapter in 2018

Award for Effective Service Delivery and Open Door Policy, Jemgbagh Media Forum in 2018.

Jemgbagh Youth Ambassador, Jemgbagh Students Association in 2018.

Onov Mba CWO Mba Tavershima, Catholic Women Organization, St. Joseph’s Parish, Akpehe, Makurdi in 2018.

Vessel of Perseverance, FYB Forum, Catholic Chaplaincy, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi in 2018.

Best Honourable Commissioner in the Water/Environmental sector in Nigeria by Independent Assessors in 2018.

In 2018, the Campus Chapter of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Alumni Association honoured him with a Distinguished Merit Award.

In acknowledgement of his drive for excellence, Engr. Prof. Utsev was named Vessel of Perseverance by the St John Paul II Catholic Chaplaincy, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi in 2018.

In 2023, Award of Excellence, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Alumni Association - Campus Branch.

In 2023, Award of Excellence for Contribution to Automotive Industry in Benue/Nigeria at Large, Automotive and Locomotive Engineers Institute.

Public perception

Utsev is praised as a technocrat who has transitioned smoothly into policy leadership. His fingerprint is visible in both engineering efficiency and community-focused projects. Critics ask for accelerated private sector engagement.

5) Controversies and Criticisms

Procurement Transparency: NGOs raised concerns in 2024 over some contracts tied to new water boreholes. While calls for clarity grew, official investigations revealed no wrongdoing.

SDG6 Budget Pressure: UNICEF warned that Nigeria must significantly increase WASH funding—Utsev echoed this but faced scrutiny over the pace of reforms.

Political Neutrality: Some Akwa Ibom governors accused him of benefiting his home state, though no evidence of favouritism was produced.

6) Personal life and Philanthropy

Utsev is married with children. He values discretion and keeps his family away from the spotlight.

Hobbies: An avid reader, researcher, and badminton player, he partakes in travel and garden therapy on weekends.

Philanthropy: The professor launches community scholarship schemes via the Federal Polytechnic Wannune and supports women’s entry into engineering. He also sponsors free medical camps focusing on WASH-related health.

7) Current status and Future prospects

Minister Utsev is widely rumoured to eye a gubernatorial ticket in Benue State or a future Senate run.

As Minister of Water Resources & Sanitation, he oversees water supply, sanitation, irrigation, and basin authorities, becoming a key figure in Nigeria’s climate resilience

Domestic and international water-policy stakeholders hold confidence in his leadership. Social media trends highlight praise for rural borehole deliveries and distrust of stalling in mega-projects.

From stream-side memories as a child in rural Benue to leading Africa’s water reform efforts, Professor, Engineer Joseph Utsev embodies a generation of visionary technocrats.