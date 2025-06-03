Meet Dr Iziaq Salako, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health - A visionary and multifaceted leader

Whether admired for his proactive policies or his community engagement, Dr. Salako remains a defining figure in Nigeria’s health sector, championing reforms and initiatives that aim to improve the well-being of all Nigerians.

Early Life

Born on August 9, 1967, in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako hails from the family of Alhaji Yunus Akande Salako.

He commenced his education at United Primary School, Ayetoro, and proceeded to Abeokuta Grammar School for his secondary education. He earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from the University of Lagos and a Master’s in Public Health from Lagos State University. Currently, he is pursuing a Ph.D. in Public Health, specialising in Health Policy and Management.

Pre-Political Career

Dr Iziaq Salako is a certified colposcopist and sonologist, a public health physician, health activist, politician, public analyst, community mobiliser, writer and radio presenter.

Dr. Salako's medical career spanned several institutions, including Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Onitsha General Hospital, Ebonyi State, St. Raphael Hospital in Lagos, Mucas Hospital in Lagos, and the Lagos State Health Service Commission, where he rose to the position of Senior Medical Officer before exiting the organization to pursue other vision.

Political Career

2007: Salako was appointed as Commissioner in Ogun State, serving in the Ministries of Agriculture, Housing, and Health between 2007 and 2011. Interestingly, he was appointed without being a member of any political party, highlighting his merit-based recognition.

Major Milestones

2020: He was appointed Chairman of the Ogun State Hospitals Management Board by the then Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun , MFR, in his first term.

2021: Dr Salako was recognized as the Best Government Parastatal Chairman in Ogun State by Gateway News Magazine.

August 2023: Salako was nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management after a successful screening by the Nigerian Senate.

October 2024: After the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Dr Salako was re-assigned by President Bola Tinubu to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare as the Honourable Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare.

Achievement and Legacy

At the time Dr Salako was serving in 3 strategic Ministries of Agriculture, Housing and Health, he was able to introduce some innovations which promoted public health and the general welfare of the people for which he was recognised severally by several organisations and bodies; The Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, Lions International (District 404).

Salako advocated for the digitisation of public health institutions to enhance healthcare quality and efficiency.

He is the initiator and pioneer President of Majo Noble Club of Ayetoro (MANCA), one the most prestigious social clubs in his town of origin, Ayetoro. He is also the pioneer chairman of Abeokuta Grammar School Old Boys Association (AGSOBA) class of 85.

The minister led initiatives to combat skin bleaching, emphasising the health risks and promoting Afrocentric beauty standards.

Spearheaded medical outreach programs, providing free healthcare services and distributing palliatives to underserved communities.

Awards and Recognitions

While serving the nation in the NYSC programme in 1994/1995, Salako emerged as one of the top 10 youth corps members in Old Abia State and was also awarded the Golden Handshake Award of President Jimmy Carter of the United States for his efforts at eradicating Guinea Worm in Onitsha local government area of old Abia State (Now Ebonyi).

He has received multiple accolades from organisations such as The Nigerian Tribune, Lions International, and the Nigeria Union of Journalists for his contributions to public health and governance.

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association, Property and Environmental Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos Housing Fair, Nigeria Union of Journalists, National Association of Resident Doctors (LUTH Branch) and the Yewa Traditional Council also honoured Salako for his innovations which has enhanced the general welfare of Nigerians.

Public Perception

Dr. Salako is widely regarded as a dedicated public servant, known for his proactive approach to healthcare reforms and community development.

Controversies and Criticisms

As of now, there are no publicly documented controversies or criticisms associated with Dr. Salako's professional or political career.

Personal life and Philanthropy

Dr. Iziaq Salako is married to Dr. Risquat Oluremi Salako, a public health microbiologist and the union is blessed with three children.

Hobbies and Interests

Beyond his professional commitments, Dr. Salako is a writer and radio presenter, reflecting his passion for communication and public engagement. Additionally, he is a well-travelled man and has attended conferences/delivered papers in many professional forums here in Nigeria and in other countries of the world including Accra, Ghana, London, UK, New Delhi, India and Ottawa, Canada which depicts he enjoys travelling.

Philanthropy

The minister serves on the boards of various organisations, including the Quality Management Development Institute and the HOW Foundation, contributing to community development and healthcare initiatives.

Also, he is involved in many voluntary activities and currently serves as a member of Afisu Olabimtan Foundation, Ilaro and Secretary, of the Board of Trustees of Ayetoro Central Initiative for Development.

Current Status and Future Prospects

Currently, Dr. Salako serves as the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration. While there is no official statement regarding future political aspirations, his trajectory suggests potential for higher roles in Nigeria's public health sector. Dr. Salako's initiatives, particularly in preventive healthcare and public health advocacy, have garnered positive responses from both the public and stakeholders in the health sector.

Conclusion

Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako's journey from a medical practitioner to a key figure in Nigeria's health governance underscores his commitment to public service and health advocacy.