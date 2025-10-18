Impeachment is a global political tool and reminder to leaders that power is never permanent. Presidents and Heads of State around the world have been removed from office for different reasons, such as bribery, corruption, and abuse of power.

Just a few days ago, Madagascar joined the list of countries where the presidential seat was shaken by impeachment. The African country experienced youth-led protests by Gen Z, who chanted their demands for solutions to water shortages, power failures, and corruption in the country.

Following the protest and accusation of President Rajoelina's involvement in corruption, misuse of public funds, and violation of the constitution by the lawmakers, the 51-year-old was impeached. Subsequently, the military immediately seized power.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina was appointed interim president and was sworn in as the new president on Friday, October 17, 2025. This move, though shocking, isn’t alien in the world of global politics; history has witnessed similar moments when leaders were impeached or forced to resign under public and political pressure.

Here are the most talked-about world leaders who faced impeachment and removal from office.

Top World Leaders Who Faced Impeachment Fate

Andry Rajoelina (Madagascar)

Position: 8 th President of Madagascar (2023 - 2025)

Reason for Removal/Charge: Treason, corruption and violation of the Constitution

Event Details [2025]: Impeached and removed from office by the National Assembly with 130 votes in favour, after attempting to dissolve the Assembly amid protests and a military uprising that led to the army taking power.

Impact : The military unit in Madagascar seized power, ousting the country's embattled President Rajoelina.

Dilma Rousseff (Brazil)

Position: 36th President of Brazil (2011 - 2016)

Reason for Removal/Charge: Manipulating federal budgets to hide the size of the deficit.

Event Details [2016]: Rousseff’s impeachment marked one of the most turbulent periods in Brazil’s political history. Her removal divided the nation, but it also highlighted Brazil’s fight against corruption. Removed from office after a Senate vote.

Impact : Her removal divided the nation, but it also highlighted Brazil’s fight against corruption.

Park Geun-hye (South Korea)

Position: 11th President of the United States [2013 - 2017]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Corruption and abuse of power involving her close friend Choi Soon-sil

Event Details [2017]: Park became South Korea’s first female president and the first to be impeached and jailed. The scandal triggered massive street protests across Seoul.

Impact: The scandal triggered massive street protests across Seoul.

Fernando Lugo (Paraguay)

Position: 48th President of Paraguay [2008 - 2012]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Neglect of duties and mismanagement of a deadly land dispute.

Event Details [ 2012 ]: The impeachment shocked South America and was criticised for its speed, though it followed Paraguay’s constitutional procedures.

Impact: The impeachment shocked South America and was criticised for its speed.

Omar al-Bashir (Sudan)

Position: 10th President of Sudan [1989 - 2019]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Abuse of power, corruption, and crimes against humanity

Event Details [2019]: After 30 years in power, Bashir’s removal showed the growing strength of civic movements and a public demand for justice in Africa. He was removed from office after mass protests and later jailed by the military

Impact: Bashir’s removal showed the growing strength of civic movements and a public demand for justice in Africa.

Pedro Castillo (Peru)

Position: 63rd President of Peru [2021 - 2022]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

Event Details [2022]: Arrested and removed from office on the same day. Castillo’s move sparked chaos, but Congress quickly acted to preserve the country’s democratic order.

Impact: Castillo’s move sparked chaos, but Congress quickly acted to preserve the country’s democratic order.

Joseph Estrada (Philippines)

Position: 13th President of the Philippines [1998 - 2001]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Corruption and Bribery

Event Details [2001]: Estrada’s case is one of Asia’s most famous political dramas, as street protests forced him out even before the Senate concluded his trial.

Impact: When it seemed Estrada's impeachment trial stalled, half a million Filipinos took to the streets in protests. Days later, Philippine court convicted Estrada and sentenced him to a life term.

Pervez Musharraf (Pakistan)

Position: 10th President of Pakistan [2001 - 2008]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Constitutional violations and abuse of power

Event Details [2008]: The former military ruler, Musharraf, stepped down after realising that his support within the army and parliament had crumbled. Resigned before impeachment could be completed.

Impact: He stepped down after realising that his support within the army and parliament had crumbled.

Richard Nixon (United States)

Position: 37th President of the United States [1969 -1974]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Obstruction of justice and abuse of power tagged - Watergate scandal

Event Details [1974]: Nixon remains the only U.S. president to resign from office, a defining moment that reshaped America’s political ethics. He resigned before official removal.

Impact: Nixon's impeachment was a defining moment that reshaped America’s political ethics.

Donald Trump (United States)

President Donald Trump

Position: At the time, he was the 45th President of the United States [2017 - 2021]

Reason for Removal/Charge: Abuse of power and later incitement of insurrection

Event Details [ 2017 - 2021 ]: Impeached twice by the House of Representatives but acquitted both times by the Senate.

Impact: Trump’s double impeachment remains historic, showing how divided politics can shape democratic systems.

What Impeachments reveal about Democracy

Impeachment as a tool in politics reveals two sides of democracy: accountability and political tension. While some impeachments are genuine moves to protect the integrity and values of the country, others are seen as a move that is politically motivated. However, it possesses one truth, which is; no leader is above the law.