As a reform-minded technocrat and empathetic policymaker, she is a dynamic force, bringing hope, competence, and equity to every ministry she leads.

Early life & Background

Imaan was born on April 19, 1980, in Jos, Plateau State. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim was raised in Abuja, rooted in a purposeful family, her father, S. K. Danladi , an engineer-developer, and her mother, Aishatu , a teacher. As the second of eight children, she grew up with early lessons in discipline and education.

Education

She graduated younger than most people from the University of Abuja, BSc in Sociology at 19, then two master’s degrees (MBA and MA in Management) from Webster University, London, by age 21. As of 2025, she is completing a Doctorate in Security & Strategic Studies at the Nigerian Defence Academy.