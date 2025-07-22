From Fulani pastoral roots to running one of Nigeria's flagship dairy operations, Idi Mukhtar Maiha brings a rare blend of grassroots insight and executive leadership to his role as Minister.

Early life & Background

Maiha was born in Maiha Local Government, Adamawa State. Idi Mukhtar Maiha hails from a lineage rooted in pastoral traditions. His Fulani heritage gave him an early connection to livestock and land. Growing up in a rural setting, he was no stranger to livestock rearing and the rhythms of agricultural life.

Education & Early Influences

Maiha earned a BSc and MSc in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, showcasing a blend of academic rigour and rustic roots. These early academic experiences planted the seeds for a technocratic career that combined both policy and rural development.

Pre‑political Career

A career technocrat, Maiha served over two decades with the NNPC, culminating in his role as Managing Director of Kaduna Refining & Petrochemical Company (KRPC). He later founded and led Zaidi Farms Ltd, becoming a leading dairy entrepreneur.

His ranch in Kaduna, operating with milking parlours, cooling tanks, and integrated rural models, became a template for Nigeria’s dairy ambitions.

Political Career Timeline

Entry into Politics:

October 2024 - Maiha was nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and confirmed by the Senate as Minister of Livestock Development.

Major Milestones

July 2025: Announced Nigeria's importation of Danish dairy cattle; set a clear national goal to double milk production from 700k to 1.4 million tonnes in five years.

Idi formed public-private partnerships to expand dairy, enhance local capacity, and embed rural economic models.

He facilitated international livestock cooperation: Agreements with Brazil and the U.S. to develop genetics, disease control, training, and modern grazing facilities, Livestock Ministry.

Legislative Impact

Idi spearheaded the creation of the new Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (July 2024), separating it from Agriculture to focus on sector-specific policies.

He pushed for policies fostering stock improvement, grazing reserves, veterinary outreach, and animal genetics strategies.

Controversies

No public scandals have emerged during his term.

Parsing potential tensions around cross-border cattle movements, land rights, and environmental impact remains ongoing.

Achievements & Legacy

Sector Transformation

Dairy Ramp-Up: The importation of high-yield heifers and registration of new pasture species represent bold steps toward breaking Nigeria’s $1.5 billion annual milk-import dependency.

Zaidi Farms Pilot: His ranch exemplifies integrated rural models, linking herders with cooling facilities, schools, and infrastructure, earning praise as a blueprint for sustainable livestock development.

Policy & Partnerships

Maiha made strides in establishing grazing facilities and animal health systems via collaboration with Brazil and U.S. stakeholders; plans for Germany and Denmark engagements underway.

He championed adoption of new pasture species, the first such additions to Nigeria’s agriculture in 48 years.

He also launched a national animal genetics strategy with FAO support to modernise local breeds and boost output.

Public Perception

Idi is celebrated as a technocratic reformer with grassroots understanding.

Stakeholders generally praise his blend of private-sector experience and public-policy savvy.

Controversies & Criticisms

Land Use & Pastoral Rights: Expansion of ranches brings scrutiny over land access, grazing rights, and local integration.

Import Reliance: Some critics argue that dependence on foreign genetics could overlook local adaptation and indigenous value.

Ministry Start-Up Hiccups: Establishing a new ministry brought early bureaucratic challenges, though none tied to corruption have surfaced.

Personal life & Philanthrophy

Family

As a quiet figure, Maiha makes his personal life private; his influence often extends through his public impact and local roots.

Philanthropy & Legacy projects

Rural Community Integration: His Zaidi Farms includes schools, milking centres, and community cooperatives, a model of social inclusion.

Known for seeking modern practices, introducing herders to mechanised milking and cooperative business models.

Hobbies & Interests

Apart from livestock work, he is actively engaged in livestock policy forums, research events, and international agricultural summits.

Current status & Future prospects

Current Role: Since November 2024, Idi has led Nigeria’s newly created Ministry of Livestock Development, with a clear agenda to modernise food systems and secure economic opportunities.

Political Ambition

Maiha is potentially positioned for strategic leadership roles in agriculture, food security, or regional governance.

His technocratic credentials and youth appeal may translate into greater political capital.

Public sentiment

He is perceived as a credible and quietly effective leader, backed by both rural communities and private sector partners.

Conclusion

From Fulani pastoral roots to running one of Nigeria's flagship dairy operations, Idi Mukhtar Maiha brings a rare blend of grassroots insight and executive leadership to his role as Minister. His wide-ranging strategies, from livestock genetics to public-private farming models, reflect a long-term vision to elevate Nigeria's food systems.