Help Find Abdulrahman Olabode - Missing Since June 1

Abdulrahman Olabode, a young Nigerian man and serving corps member, has been missing since Sunday, June 1, 2025.

He left Osogbo, Osun State, for Lagos that day and last communicated with his family around 7:15 PM. Since then, his phone has been unreachable, and he has not been seen or heard from.

Abdulrahman’s disappearance has left his family and friends deeply worried and devastated. Despite efforts to trace his whereabouts through available channels, there have been no confirmed leads.

We are turning to the public for support. With every share, repost, or conversation, we increase the chances of someone recognising him or providing useful information.

We believe that with your help, we can bring Abdulrahman home safely.

Please spread the word and put him in your prayers.