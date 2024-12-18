Governor Eno declares state of emergency in power sector

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has declared a state of emergency in the power sector, aimed at setting machinery in motion to ensure stable power supply in the state. Eno made the declaration in his remarks, during the state Executive Council Ministerial briefing/End of Year Review in Uyo on Wednesday. He said that a power summit would be held in 2025 and the Master Plan would be drafted to lay the foundation for sustained industrial development in the state.

The governor said that power remains critical in the drive to actualise each of the components of the ARISE Agenda of his administration. He said that power was critical to the success of all major projects, especially the Aviation ecosystem, Seaport and medical corridor his administration is embarking on. The governor added that the state will hold a Power summit to enable a thorough review of the current state of affairs in the sector and set modalities to ensure regular power supply in the state. Eno said that the vision of his administration is to deliver a 24-hour power supply to ignite the state’s economy. “Power is critical to the success of all major projects in the ARISE Agenda. It drives the economy and attracts investors. “So, we are going to overhaul the power sector to attract investors into the state and boost the economy,” he said.