Gov Zulum donates 15 motorcycles to Nigerian Army to aid crime-fighting efforts

Borno Government has donated five operational vehicles and 15 motorcycles to the Nigerian Army to enhance security operations in Dikwa Local Government.

The donation was made by Gov. Babagana Zulum on Monday during a visit to the 24 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Dikwa. Zulum, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Umar Kadafur emphasized the importance of equipping security forces to maintain peace and stability in the region.