Gen Z Revs Up: Here are 8 youth-led protests that shook the world in 2025

From the dry streets of Madagascar to the crowded squares and stadiums of Morocco and the digital networks of Nepal, Gen Z has refused to stay silent in 2025.

In Morocco, on consecutive nights last week, furious young people, tagged as ‘GenZ 212’, grew from 3,000 protesters to more than 130,000 in just a few days, taking to the streets to demand extensive reforms in healthcare, education, and social justice. The young protesters expressed that these issues have been swept under the carpet while the government pumps billions into the 2030 World Cup infrastructure.

Thousands of miles away to the south, one of Africa’s poorest countries, Madagascar, saw an influx of angered youths on the streets over water shortages and power blackouts. The Gen-Z-led movement, known as ‘Gen Z Mada,’ also demanded the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina, who came to power following a 2009 coup.

Still in the wake of Gen Z taking hold of the political stage, Nepal saw its protests by September 2025, which shook the country to its core. What began as a protest against the government's social media ban quickly transformed into a wider revolt against corruption and economic stagnation.

These countries have seen youth mobilised with one voice, speaking the same language, seeking the provision of electricity, water, accountability, basic rights, and respect.

As Gen Z rises in these countries, it's interesting to note that similar stories have occurred across the globe in recent times. Here are eight powerful protests led by Gen Z this year, where youths reshaped the narrative.

Gen Z-led protests in 2025

1) Madagascar (25 September - Early October 2025)

The youth mobilised under the name ‘GenZ 212’ are demanding an end to long electricity and water outages, as well as the rising cost of living. Additionally, they called for government accountability and better public services.

2) Morocco (From 27 September 2025)

The Gen Z group protests over poor public services, misallocation of public spending, and demands for transparency and fairness.

3) Nepal (Early–mid September 2025)

The young people took to the streets to protest against the restrictions on social media, corruption, and lack of government accountability.

4) Timor-Leste (15-17 September 2025)

Thousands of students protested in disapproval of government spending on luxury vehicles for politicians, while the public service delivery remains poor. The interesting news is that Gen Z succeeded in their mission, as the government scrapped the plan to provide its lawmakers with free, luxurious cars.

Crowds of young anti-government protesters call for a general strike and for President Andry Rajoelina to resign during a demonstration in Antsiranana, Madagascar on October 2 (AFP/Getty Images)

5) Indonesia (February 2025)

The young people stepped out with a 'Dark Indonesia' banner protesting over budget cuts, education, welfare, and policy transparency.

6) Kenya (June-July 2025)

The Gen Z-led protests were against the high cost of living, government corruption, and the killing of teacher and blogger, Albert Ojwang, due to police brutality.

7) Peru (20-29 September 2025)

The youth protested against pension reforms, demanding economic fairness and transparency. They also called for justice and policy change.

8) Mongolia (14 May – 3 June 2025)

The students and youth took to the streets to protest against corruption and high living costs, as well as demands for elite accountability and reforms.

Significance of the Gen Z-led protest

The wave of Gen Z-led protests across the world reveals that the actions are beyond just reactions, reshares, comments, and vibes; they are a sign of a generation that is organised, informed, fearless, and determined to be heard.

These young people are not waiting for change to come to them; they are willing to take action, shape the agenda, and compel governments to pay attention, even though such action will demand a great sacrifice, with some youths paying the ultimate price.

Unlike past movements that relied solely on physical gatherings, Gen Z has changed the narrative, bridging the gap between online and offline activism. Through the support of social media, they have built virtual communities of resistance, sharing videos, rally calls, and first-hand stories that spread faster than any press release or traditional media.

The most fascinating aspect of all this is the united hearts and oneness of voices, which is a frustration over corruption, poor public services, economic inequality, and policies that overlook the realities of the common person.

These protests speak a global message: Gen Z is done hiding and watching from their phones; they’re taking charge of their future.

What’s Next

If governments across the globe don’t buckle down and fasten their seatbelts in meeting Gen Z with concrete reforms like better public service delivery, transparency, and economic relief, youth activism will likely expand and intensify. For Gen Z, protests are just the beginning; they are catalysts for long-term change.