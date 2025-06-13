FULL LIST: Tinubu honours top CSO leaders for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy

Like kites on a Harmattan dawn, four civic voices have risen from Nigeria’s streets and classrooms, their strings tethered to ordinary citizens who dream of fair elections, safe schools and honest budgets.

President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day roll‑call reaches far beyond the velvet aisles of Aso Rock; it is a salute to years of restless footsteps, clenched fists and outstretched hands.

Yet the moment is also analytical: by decorating civil society actors with the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) medal, the state concedes that the scaffolding of modern Nigerian democracy has been built as much by watchdogs as by lawmakers.

President Tinubu’s 2025 National Honours list names Hamzat Lawal, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Samson Itodo and Ezenwa Nwagwu among 67 fresh MFR awardees recognised for “exceptional service to the republic”.

Collectively, the quartet’s work illuminates the arc from street‑level activism to policy reform.

Hamzat Lawal – humanitarian watchdog

Hamzat Lawal, founder Connected Development (CODE). [X, Formerly Twitter]

Lawal began by trekking to lead‑poisoned Bagega in 2012, galvanising the viral #SaveBagega campaign that pressed the government to release funds for the treatment of 1,500 children.

The incident birthed Connected Development (CODE) and its flagship Follow The Money platform, now Africa’s largest citizen budget‑tracking network.

As co‑convener of the NotTooYoungToRun movement, he also helped slash constitutional age limits for elective office, widening Nigeria’s political doorway for new generations.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani – legislative conscience

From the dark days of military rule to today’s plenary chambers, Rafsanjani has fused street protests with corridors‑of‑power lobbying.

Earlier in his career, he contributed to foundational pro-democracy movements—from Campaign for Democracy to United Action for Democracy—campaigning against military rule in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

As Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Chair of Amnesty International Nigeria, he has shepherded bills on whistle‑blower protection, extractive‑sector transparency and women’s rights through the National Assembly.

His recent pleas for decisive action against insecurity underscore a career devoted to safeguarding citizens’ lives as the bedrock of democracy.

Samson Itodo – architect of electoral reform

At just 39, Itodo’s résumé already spans two constitutional amendments and five election cycles.

As Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, he pioneered the WatchingTheVote parallel-vote-tabulation model and co-founded NotTooYoungToRun, raising youth representation in federal and state legislatures after the 2019 and 2023 polls.

His advocacy has been credited with helping increase female representation and strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions — a testament to the value of civic monitoring in electoral integrity.

Although specific sources are not available online, his inclusion in the national honours list attests to these national impacts.

Internationally, his appointment to the Kofi Annan Foundation board signals the export of Nigerian civic tech to global governance debates.

Ezenwa Nwagwu – champion of inclusive ballots

Chairing Partners for Electoral Reform and co‑convener of the Say No Campaign, Nwagwu has led voter‑education drives that target rural women and first‑time voters, while his 2014 National Conference stint cemented several recommendations on independent candidacy.

Beyond ballots, he has warned that school kidnappings could erase gains in girl‑child education, urging safer‑school policies long before they became a national mantra.

As the brass badges glint on their lapels, Lawal, Rafsanjani, Itodo and Nwagwu embody the thesis that democracy is a relay, not a coronation.