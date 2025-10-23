FG to Pay Youths for 1 Year: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Fellowship Programme

The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a new opportunity for young Nigerians. This 12-month paid fellowship programme will engage unemployed graduates across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The initiative aims to provide young graduates with hands-on work experience, mentorship, and skill development opportunities across the public and private sectors.

Furthermore, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadejia, stated at a press briefing in Abuja that the programme plans to enhance President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by tackling youth unemployment and boosting national development.

If you’ve been job-hunting or wondering how to gain experience while earning something reasonable, this initiative might just be for you.

Here is a simple breakdown of what the programme is all about:

What’s the Programme About?

The new 12-Month Paid fellowship programme is designed to tackle youth unemployment and help Nigerian graduates build valuable skills and work experience.

For 12 months, selected fellows will be positioned in public and private sector organisations, where they will gain hands-on experience, mentorship, and professional development opportunities.

This means participants will be allowed to work, learn, and get paid, all at once.

What’s in it for Nigerian Youth?

This fellowship goes beyond earning a monthly salary. It's an initiative aimed at grooming young professionals for long-term success.

The participants will gain a monthly stipend of ₦150,000, Hadejia noted.

The 12-month paid fellowship offers graduates meaningful placements in both public and private sectors.

Fellows will receive hands-on training to enhance their employability and access mentorship from industry experts.

It also provides opportunities to build networks for future career advancement and gain valuable experience, helping them stand out in Nigeria's competitive job market.

Where Will It Happen?

The programme is said to take place across all 36 states and the FCT, ensuring that young people from every part of Nigeria get an equal chance to participate.

Specific placement locations will be communicated as details are released.

Who Can Apply?

Although full registration details haven’t been released yet, the programme is expected to target unemployed Nigerian graduates (most likely aged 18–35) and those willing and ready to commit to a 1-year fellowship experience.

So, if you’re a graduate looking for an opportunity to learn, work, earn and grow, you need to keep your eyes open for the application announcement and other relevant information.

When Will Registration Begin?

The federal government hasn’t disclosed the registration date yet, but details will be announced once the programme is launched, so it's necessary to stay alert.

Based on previous youth empowerment initiatives, registrations will likely be conducted online, requiring the submission of relevant documents and shortlisting.

If you’re a young Nigerian graduate, this could be your chance to kickstart your career journey.

