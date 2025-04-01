EFCC, ICPC petitioned to probe Defence Minister for allegedly operating BDC, others

A Nigerian anti-corruption group has submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), calling for an investigation of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The petitioner, the Young Guardians of Accountability (YGA), accused the Minister of abuse of office and conflict of interest over alleged violation of federal laws that prohibit public officers from engaging in private business activities.

As stated in the petition signed by YGA chairman Adediran Raymond, Badaru is still actively involved in multiple companies despite his ministerial position.

“Mr. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar actively maintains directorship in the following private companies, in violation of federal law prohibiting public officers from engaging in private business activities,” the petition partly states.

The group listed firms, including Talamiz Nigeria Limited, Talamiz Petroleum Nig. Ltd, and Gulfstream Logistics Limited, where the Minister still holds interests.

YGA further claimed that Badaru continues to operate a Bureau de Change (BDC), which they argue presents a serious conflict of interest.

“Shockingly, Mr. Abubakar continues to file annual returns for these companies, with records as recent as last year. Most egregiously, he operates a licensed Bureau de Change (BDC) while holding a federal ministerial position, flagrantly disregarding the laws designed to prevent conflicts of interest and corruption,” it added.

Group accuses Minister of gross violation

According to the petitioner, these actions violate multiple provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, which states that a public officer “shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts with his duties and responsibilities.”

The group called for a swift but thorough investigation to ascertain whether the Minister fully disclosed his business interests in his official asset declaration.

“We demand an inquiry into whether Mr. Abubakar fully disclosed his ownership and involvement in these companies as part of his asset declarations. The fact that Mr. Abubakar continues to operate these companies and submit their annual returns, despite knowing these acts contravene federal law, demonstrates a brazen disregard for the rule of law,” the group noted.

YGA, therefore, urged the anti-corruption agencies to take immediate action, including suspending the minister from office and prosecuting him if found guilty.