Tinubu’s Kano Gamble: How Mahmoud replaced Maryam Shetty at the Eleventh Hour

Dr Mahmoud background in medicine and education informs her approach to governance, emphasising the importance of social welfare and development.

1) Early life & Background

Mahmoud was born on January 15, 1978, in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State, Nigeria, he hails from a modest family deeply rooted in Islamic values and community service. Growing up in a close-knit environment, she imbibed the virtues of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to societal development.

Education

Dr. Mahmoud's educational journey began at Bunkure Primary School. She proceeded to Arabic Secondary School, Tudun Wadan Dankade, for her junior secondary education and completed her secondary schooling at Government Girls Science Secondary School, Garko.

Demonstrating academic excellence, she enrolled at the College of Art and Remedial Studies, Kano State, where her outstanding performance in the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) examinations allowed her to commence her university education at Level 200. She earned her Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from Bayero University Kano in 2005.

Pre-political career

Following her graduation, Dr Mahmoud undertook her houseman-ship at Murtala Specialist Hospital in Kano and completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the National Metallurgical Development Centre in Jos, Plateau State.

She then began a residency program at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, specialising in family medicine. Upon completion, she became a member of the West African College of Physicians and a consultant family physician. Her dedication culminated in her becoming a consultant family physician and a member of the West African College of Physicians.

2. Political Career Timeline

2019: She was appointed as the Commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Major Milestones

2020: On 26 October 2020, Dr Mahmoud announced the fixed date for the reopening of the state-owned tertiary education institutions, after seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

2023: She was nominated and confirmed as the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory by President Bola Tinubu, replacing Maryam Shetty.

Legislative Impact

As Commissioner, Dr. Mahmoud advocated for policies enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education in Kano State.

As Minister of State for the FCT, she has statutory oversight over the six FCT Area Councils, primary health services, social and human development resources, universal basic education, interfaith activities, and collaboration with traditional rulers to ensure inter-communal peace and harmony.

Controversies

Dr Mariya Mahmoud and Maryam Shetty

Her nomination stirred mixed reactions due to the sudden replacement of Maryam Shetty, her classmate on the list as one of the two nominees from Kano State, leading to public debates on the selection process. The replacement was contained in correspondence from President Tinubu and read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary.

3) Achievements & Legacy

Policies Implemented

Education: She advocated for the improvement of tertiary education infrastructure and curriculum development in Kano State.

Child Welfare: Dr Mahmoud inaugurated the FCT At-Risk Children Implementation Committee to address the needs of vulnerable children, ensuring access to essential services and protection from harm.

Awards/Recognitions

She was recognised for her contributions to healthcare and education, though specific awards are not documented.

Public Perception

Dr. Mahmoud is perceived as a dedicated public servant committed to social development, particularly in education and child welfare. Her medical background lends credibility to her initiatives in public health and social services.

4) Controversies & Criticisms

Nomination Controversy

The abrupt replacement of Maryam Shetty with Dr Mahmoud as ministerial nominee from Kano State led to public discourse on the transparency and criteria of political appointments.

Qualifications Debate

Some critics questioned her qualifications for the ministerial role, while supporters highlighted her extensive experience in healthcare and education as assets to her new position.

5) Personal life & Philanthropy

Dr. Mahmoud is married to a businessman and is the mother to four children. She maintains a private family life, emphasising the importance of balancing professional responsibilities with family commitments.

Hobbies/Interests

Her specific hobbies are not publicly known but her career trajectory suggests a strong interest in healthcare, education, and social welfare.

Charity Work

Dr. Mahmoud is known for her advocacy for women's empowerment and child welfare, participating in initiatives aimed at improving the lives of marginalised groups in society.

6) Current status & Future prospects

Currently serving as the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory under President Bola Tinubu's administration, Dr. Mahmoud plays a pivotal role in overseeing key aspects of the FCT's administration, including health services, education, and social development programs.

Political ambitions

There is no public record of Dr. Mahmoud expressing intentions to seek higher political office. Her focus remains on executing her current responsibilities effectively.

Public Sentiment

Some Nigerians commend her dedication to public service and social development, others remain sceptical due to the circumstances surrounding her appointment.

Dr Mariya Mahmoud's journey from a rural community in Kano State to a ministerial position in Nigeria's federal cabinet exemplifies the impact of dedication and service.