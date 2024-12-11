Did you know that over 846 million people aged 15-49 are living with genital herpes?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that approximately 846 million people aged 15-49 are living with genital herpes infections, accounting for more than one in five of this age group globally. WHO in a statement, said the report was according to new estimates, released on Wednesday. It said at least one person every second, or 42 million people annually, is estimated to acquire a new genital herpes infection. “While most infections cause few or no symptoms, some people experience painful genital sores and blisters that can recur throughout life, causing significant discomfort and often requiring multiple healthcare visits.”

Dr Meg Doherty, Director of Global HIV, Hepatitis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes at WHO, emphasised that better prevention and treatment options were urgently needed to reduce herpes transmission. Doherty noted that this would also contribute to reducing the transmission of HIV. “The WHO report highlights that genital herpes infections have significant health and economic impacts.”

Dr Sami Gottlieb, an author of the report, stated that the stigma surrounding genital herpes had led to inadequate discussion, despite its global impact on millions of people. Gottlieb, who is also a Medical Officer within WHO’s Department of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, said insufficient efforts have been made to address this common infection. Gottlieb emphasised the need for “expanded research and investment in developing new herpes vaccines and therapies, and their equitable use, to play a critical role in improving quality of life for people around the world.”

While acknowledging that condoms were not fully effective in stopping the spread of herpes, Gottlieb noted that correct and consistent use could reduce transmission risks. She also advised individuals with active symptoms to avoid sexual contact, as herpes was most contagious when sores were present. “The WHO recommends HIV testing for individuals with genital herpes symptoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV prevention if necessary. “In line with its Global Health Sector Strategy on HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections for 2022-2030, the WHO aims to increase awareness about genital herpes infections and related issues."