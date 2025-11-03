Jimkuta, a federal lawmaker, was born and raised in Southern Taraba. Although he faced the challenge of being replaced by another nominee, he emerged victorious.
Who is Senator David Jimkuta?
David Jimkuta is a civil servant who rose from being a youth development advocate under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform to becoming a Senator, representing the Taraba South District in the 10th National Assembly.
He defeated his closest rival and incumbent Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the hotly-contested 2023 election.
Profile Summary (Quick Facts)
Full Name
Jimkuta David Yusuf
Date of Birth / Age
Born in 1974 (51 years old)
State of Origin
Taraba State
Local Government Area
Takum Local Governement Area
District
Taraba South District, Taraba
Religion
Christian
Tribe
Jukun
Marital Status
Political Party
All Progressives Congress (APC)
Current Position
Senator for Taraba South District, Taraba (since 2023)
Sector Focus
Education, Agriculture
Years Active in Politics
Elected into office in 2023
Educational Qualifications
Early Life and Education
Jimkuta was born in Takum Local Government Area, Taraba State, in 1974. He grew up in a close-knit community where he developed an interest in leadership and social development.
He kick-started his primary education at Takum Primary School, where he was enrolled, and completed his Secondary school education at Government Secondary School, Wukari.
Jimkuta obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri, and later proceeded to earn a Master’s in International Relations from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
His educational journey laid the foundation for his later involvement in politics, community development, and youth engagement.
Career Before the Senate
Before Jimkuta ventured into national politics, he worked actively as a civil servant and later as a community development advocate, leading several youth empowerment initiatives in Taraba State.
He proceeded deeper into politics by serving as a Special Assistant to the former Governor of Taraba State, Ishaku, where he demonstrated his wealth of knowledge by contributing to policies on education, youth inclusion, and agricultural reform.
Political Career
Entry into the Senate
Jimkuta's journey to becoming a senator reflects his tenacious and determined spirit. Before his declaration as the winner of the senatorial position, the APC had submitted Hon Danjuma Shiddi’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its nominee.
However, he challenged his party’s decision at the Federal High Court in Jalingo but lost the case as the court held that Shiddi was the rightful candidate of the APC. Nevertheless, Jimkuta didn’t give up.
He filed another appeal at the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja, whose verdict nullified the decision of the APC and the judgement of the Federal High Court in Jalingo.
The court held that Jimkuta was the candidate nominated by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and ordered INEC to publish his name. However, Shiddi rejected the decision and proceeded to file an appeal at the Supreme Court. Unfortunately for him, the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal's judgment.
Victory came knocking in 2023 Senate elections as Jimkuta polled 85,415 votes to defeat his closest and major opponent from PDP, who scored 45,708 votes in the election. Despite his victory, just weeks after the elections, Jimkuta was expelled from the APC due to internal party disputes.
Committee Role & Legislative Focus
In the Senate, Jimkuta holds the position of Vice Chairman in the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD. He also serves in other committees, including youth and sports development, agriculture and rural development and public accounts.
Achievements and Impact
Jimkuta has sponsored motions on agricultural value chain development, youth entrepreneurship, and road infrastructure in Northeast Nigeria.
The Senator allocated N200 million for scholarships to students in tertiary institutions, N100 million to support the Muslim Ummah, and provided over 40 vehicles to improve productivity and ease transportation across communities.
He distributed empowerment materials worth N2 billion to his constituents.
Jimkuta launched a skills acquisition and start-up grant program for young entrepreneurs, particularly in Takum and Wukari LGAs.
Personal Life
Jimkuta is married and blessed with children. He is mainly described as humble, approachable, and committed to community service. When he isn’t sponsoring motions and empowering his constituents, he enjoys reading and participating in church activities.
Recent News and Updates
Jimkuta sponsored a motion urging the federal government to complete the Takum–Wukari federal highway.
In December 2023, he urged the Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency on food insecurity in Taraba State.
He sponsored over 40 young Nigerians from his constituency to pursue their tertiary education in India and other countries.
The Senator distributed more than 500 vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles (also known as Keke Napep), and tractors among his constituents.
Senator Jimkuta’s story reflects his persistent determination to accomplish his political aspirations and diligently serve his constituents simultaneously, despite experiencing hurdles in the early stages of his political career.
His consistent advocacy for youth empowerment and infrastructural growth, especially within his constituency, portrays him as one of the key emerging voices in Northern Nigeria’s political sector.
