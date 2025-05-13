While Stellar (XLM) price forecast strengthens on the back of Wall Street’s growing interest in tokenization, and the Solana ecosystem continues to dominate developer activity charts, a quiet AI revolution is building fast. Unstaked, an emerging AI crypto platform, is offering something both other networks lack: instant utility and user-driven automation.

With zero-code deployment, on-chain AI agents, and full customization for developers, Unstaked gives creators and DAOs powerful tools to scale. Currently in Stage 10 of its presale at just $0.008481, with around $5 million raised and a projected launch at $0.1819, it may offer early buyers one of the sharpest ROI setups of 2025.

Wall Street's Tokenization Push Could Propel Stellar (XLM) to New Heights

Stellar (XLM) is gaining attention as major financial institutions explore blockchain-based tokenization. Currently, Stellar ranks as the second-largest Layer 1 blockchain for tokenized assets, hosting approximately $470 million in tokenized treasuries, commodities, and stablecoins. Franklin Templeton, a prominent asset manager, has utilized Stellar to tokenize a significant portion of its money market fund, citing substantial cost savings; and processed 50,000 transactions on Stellar costs around $120.

Additionally, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), handling over $3.7 quadrillion in trades annually, has acquired Securrency, a tokenization firm collaborating with Stellar. For investors, Stellar's expanding role in asset tokenization presents a potential opportunity. As the financial industry continues to integrate blockchain solutions, Stellar's position could strengthen, potentially influencing XLM's value.

Solana Tops Developer Activity Charts: Is SOL the Next Big Crypto Play?

Solana has emerged as the leading blockchain in developer activity, recording over 165 significant GitHub events in the past 30 days, according to Santiment. This surpasses other projects like Pyth Network and Helium, highlighting Solana's robust development momentum. Santiment's analysis focuses on meaningful contributions, such as code enhancements and issue resolutions, rather than mere commit counts. The top five projects in this ranking are Solana, Pyth Network, Helium, Helium Mobile, and Wormhole.

Solana's consistent developer engagement suggests a strong and active ecosystem, which is a positive indicator for potential investors. A vibrant development community often correlates with innovation and long-term project viability. For those considering entry into the crypto market, Solana's current trajectory and developer commitment may present a compelling opportunity.

The AI Platform That Doesn’t Box You In: Unstaked Is Built for Everyone

Unstaked is the AI crypto platform built for creators, marketers, developers, and everyone in between. Whether you are launching your first campaign or running a full-scale Web3 business, Unstaked gives you total control without the complexity. You don’t need any coding knowledge to start.

With simple plug-and-play templates, anyone can deploy AI agents that work 24/7 to grow online communities, manage engagement, and automate outreach across Telegram and X.

If you're a developer or DAO looking for deeper control, Unstaked’s flexible agent logic and on-chain Proof of Intelligence system let you customize performance and scale operations with trust and transparency. It’s smart, simple, and built to evolve as your needs grow. With Unstaked, you own the agents you build and the value they create.

The presale is currently in Stage 10 at just $0.008481, with a projected listing price of $0.1819 and over $5 million already raised. If you’re looking for the most adaptable AI opportunity in crypto, Unstaked may be your best move in 2025. The window is open, and now’s the time to step in.

Final Call

The Stellar (XLM) price forecast remains optimistic as tokenized treasuries and Wall Street partnerships boost its utility. Similarly, the Solana ecosystem is proving its staying power with unmatched developer momentum, signaling strong potential for future innovation.

But neither offers retail investors a ground-floor entry with working AI infrastructure. Unstaked delivers that and more. With AI agents operating across Telegram and X, a transparent Proof of Intelligence system, and a token that gives real governance rights, Unstaked stands apart.

The presale’s 2,700% projected ROI is not just hype; at just $0.008481, it’s supported by use cases and fast-growing adoption. This is where early, truly means early.

