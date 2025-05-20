Will Spurs Finally End Their Trophy Drought? Best Europa Final Odds

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will meet in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final on May 21 at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Both teams have a lot on the line.

This all-English showdown offers both clubs a chance to redeem their underwhelming domestic seasons and secure a coveted spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham's victory would end a 17-year trophy drought, marking their first major silverware since 2008.

Europa League Journey Recap

Tottenham's path to the final has been straightforward.

They bypassed the playoff stage by finishing fourth in the league phase before overcoming challenges from AZ Alkmaar, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bodo/Glimt in the knockout rounds. Despite struggling in the Premier League, where they sit 17th, Spurs have found form in Europe, with key performances from players like Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke.

Manchester United, currently 16th in the Premier League, has also turned to the Europa League for solace. After a solid league phase, the Red Devils advanced to the final by defeating Real Sociedad in the round of 16, Lyon in the quarter-finals, and Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

Bruno Fernandes has been instrumental in their European campaign, contributing significantly to their goal tally.

What to Expect in the Europa League Final

The final promises a tightly contested match between two sides eager to salvage their seasons. Tottenham's attacking flair will test United's defence, while United's experience in European finals could prove decisive.

Both teams have shown vulnerabilities domestically, but their European form suggests a competitive encounter in Bilbao.

Who Are the Favourites?

According to LiveScore Bet Nigeria, United entered the final as a slight favourite at 2.45 to win the game, while Tottenham was close behind at 2.85.

The Red Devils are also priced at 1.80 odds to lift the trophy, while Spurs have 2.00 odds to secure it.

Betting Tips and Odds

Over 2.5 Goals

Both teams have met three times this season, twice in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup. Two matches produced three or more goals, while the other was a 1-0 victory for Spurs.

However, we expect Ange Postecoglou to retain his ultra-attacking style, which he has used to win all three of their previous meetings this campaign.

Over 2.5 goals is priced at 1.92 on LiveScore Bet Nigeria.

Both Teams to Score

Both sides possess attacking threats capable of finding the net. Considering their defensive frailties, betting on both teams to score might offer value, and it is priced at 1.68 odds on LiveScore Bet Nigeria.

