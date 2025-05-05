Top 10 fintech apps Nigerians use to beat hidden bank charges after CBN reforms

Digital banks and payment platforms now provide fee-free transfers, zero maintenance costs and transparent pricing, paired with comprehensive budgeting tools, real-time alerts and loyalty rewards.

Moving everyday transactions onto these apps helps users sidestep hidden fees and maintain tighter financial control. From no-cost peer-to-peer transfers to goal-oriented savings and virtual cards for overseas spending.

The following fintech solutions deliver affordable, intuitive services designed to stretch every naira further.

1. Kuda

Known as the bank of the free, Kuda provides accounts with no maintenance fees and free transfers within monthly limits. Its intuitive interface categorises spending automatically and delivers real time alerts that keep users aware of every transaction.

2. Opay

Originally a ride-hailing service, Opay now supports bill payments, peer-to-peer transfers and virtual cards. Its cashback offers and low transaction fees make it ideal for shoppers and bill payers who want to stretch their naira further.

3. PalmPay

With regular promotions and minimal transfer charges, PalmPay allows users to top up airtime, pay utilities and send money without the hidden fees common at traditional banks. Its growing merchant network accepts payments nationwide.

4. Moniepoint Personal

Offering a clean, straightforward dashboard, Moniepoint Personal applies flat fees to transactions and avoids surprise deductions. Built-in spending analytics help users track allowances and plan ahead.

5. FairMoney

Starting as a lending platform, FairMoney now features a digital wallet with low-cost transfers and automated savings tools. It targets gig workers and small business owners who need straightforward financial services without extra charges.

6. Vbank

Operated by VFD Microfinance Bank, Vbank guarantees no hidden fees, free internal transfers and goal-based savings features. Budgeting and real-time support make it a popular choice for professionals seeking control over their expenses.

7. Carbon

In addition to instant loans, Carbon offers a digital wallet, bill payment services and zero-fee transfers. Its combined loan and wallet functionality lets users sidestep high interest bank overdraft charges.

8. Alat by Wema

Alat provides fully online banking with zero maintenance fees for users who transact exclusively through the app. Goal-based savings plans and a virtual dollar card give customers options for both local and international spending.

9. Eyowo

Eyowo allows transfers using only a phone number, eliminating the need for account details and their associated fees. It also offers micro-savings plans and virtual cards, making it a flexible payment solution.

10. Paga

Designed for financial inclusion, Paga’s wallet lets users send money, pay merchants and transfer funds between wallets without fees. Its offline deposit and withdrawal network bridges the gap between cash and digital payments.