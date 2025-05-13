Swiss Ambassador Visits NBC’s Packaging Collection Hub, Hails Sustainability Milestone

Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) a leading consumer-packaged goods company in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship, as it hosted the Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff, at its newly constructed Packaging Collection Hub in Apapa, Lagos on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The Consul General of Switzerland, Frank Eggmann, CAS Director, NBC, Oluwasoromidayo George; The Managing Director, NBC, Goran Sladic; Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff; and Packaging Recovery Lead, NBC, Idris Adetola during a courtesy visit of the Switzerland Ambassador to NBC Packaging Collection Hub in Lagos on Friday

Leading the Swiss delegation, Ambassador Egloff commended NBC for its bold investments in sustainable development, describing the Packaging Collection Hub as a major milestone with the potential to drive significant environmental and economic impact across Nigeria.

Welcoming the delegation, Managing Director of NBC, Mr. Goran Sladic, emphasized the company’s long-term dedication to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth and environmental sustainability through continuous investments in people, technology, and innovation.

Our Packaging Collection Hub is a clear demonstration of our environmental responsibility,” said Sladic. “It is part of our strategic goal to collect and recycle 100% of the packaging we produce by 2030. Through this hub, we are actively promoting circular economy while creating green jobs and empowering local waste aggregators — particularly youth and women.

Switzerland is a model for environmental excellence. We see great potential for knowledge exchange and partnerships that will strengthen Nigeria’s circular economy ecosystem, he added.

Ambassador Egloff praised NBC’s efforts, noting that the company’s initiatives represent an inspiring example of how private sector investment can align with public good.

The visit offered both parties a valuable opportunity to explore shared priorities and discuss potential areas of collaboration in sustainability, recycling innovation, and capacity building.

NBC is a proud member of the Coca-Cola HBC Group, which operates in 29 countries, including Switzerland. With over 74 years of presence in Nigeria, NBC continues to play a pivotal role in industrial development, job creation, and socio-economic growth.

About the Nigerian Bottling Company Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd is a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company A.G, an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company in 29 countries in North, Central and South Europe, Asia and Africa with over 715 million consumers and more than 197 brands in these markets. NBC manufactures, markets, and distributes a portfolio of strong brands including Carbonated Soft Drinks which has the iconic Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes and Limca; Still Drinks including the Five Alive range and Eva water while also partnering with other beverage businesses to sell Monster and Predator energy drinks and premium spirit brands. More information can be found at https://ng.coca-colahellenic.com/