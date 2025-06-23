Super Eagles Stars Launch 'The Culture League' – A Bold New Talk Show Blending Football and Pop Culture

Nigerian football stars Victor Boniface, Frank Onyeka, and Wilfred Ndidi are set to host a new talk show, "The Culture League," which promises to uniquely blend the worlds of football, music, fashion, and film. This refreshing mix of conversation and entertainment will offer a platform where sports, art, and culture converge, showcasing the creativity and talent of Nigeria's most exciting voices.

The Culture League is a weekly series featuring unfiltered conversations between Nigerian footballers and top entertainment icons from music, film, fashion, and beyond. Hosted by the charismatic trio of Super Eagles stars, the show offers a refreshing mix of humor, authenticity, and deep insights into the lives of Nigeria's most influential personalities.

From viral moments to behind-the-scenes stories, The Culture League captures the energy and diversity shaping modern Nigerian identity. With a focus on all-Nigerian talent, the show celebrates the rich culture, creativity, and impact of Nigerians across industries, highlighting how local creativity has become a global force.

The Culture League is more than just a talk show; it's a reflection of our culture and our generation, says Esse Akwawa, CEO of Webek Studios. We wanted to build a space where footballers, artists, and creatives can speak freely, connect across industries, and inspire the next wave of Nigerian talent.

Edith Nwekenta, Creative Director at Webek Studios, adds, The Culture League brings the flair of the locker room and the honesty of the backstage into one space. It's the kind of show that reflects how people want to engage today — with real people, real stories, and an unapologetically Nigerian point of view.

The show will feature a diverse range of guests, including Basketmouth, Bovi, Odumodublvck, Osas Ighodaro, Falz, and VJ Adams, who will engage in candid conversations about their lives, experiences, and perspectives. Discussions will touch on topics such as fame, family, identity, and the intersection of sports and entertainment.

Produced by Webek Studios in collaboration with Kini Media Group, The Culture League marks a shared commitment to bold, relevant, and globally resonant African content. Premiering on July 11, 2025, this show is set to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s entertainment scene and beyond.

About WEBEK Studios

WEBEK Studios is a dynamic 360 entertainment company dedicated to producing and promoting diverse African content that resonates globally. Through strategic collaborations with local and international creatives, the studio is redefining storytelling and making African narratives accessible to audiences worldwide. With a focus on film, television, lifestyle content, and industry development, WEBEK Studios is committed to shaping the future of entertainment.

Follow the Conversation

● Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube: @TheCultureLeague

● Twitter/X: @CultureLeagueNG

● Hashtag: #TheCultureLeague

Press & Media Inquiries

Esse Akwawa