Strategic Partnership with Plateau State to Transform Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang into International Cargo Hub

In line with the Federal Government's agenda to deepen regional economic growth and enhance Nigeria's trade infrastructure, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has entered into a landmark partnership with the Plateau State Government to upgrade Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, into an International Cargo Airport.

This move, formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties, signifies a shared commitment to unlocking the economic potential of Plateau State through aviation-enabled commerce.

The agreement was signed at FAAN Headquarters in Lagos, with the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, representing the Federal Government, and His Excellency, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, signing on behalf of the Plateau State Government.

Plateau State is widely recognized as a hub for agricultural production in Northern Nigeria. With this partnership, FAAN is working with the state to ensure farmers and producers can access international markets directly.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the historical significance of the Jos Airport, which has served the region since 1972, and reiterated the long-standing vision to elevate it into a global trade gateway. He also highlighted the proactive creation of the Plateau Commodities and Marketing Agency to aggregate farm produce for export.

Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN, affirmed the project’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She acknowledged that one of the major hurdles in Nigeria’s export ecosystem is aggregation and quality compliance, and commended Plateau’s readiness to overcome this.

She also recognized the state’s positive economic indicators, including a surge in hospitality demand, reflecting increasing investor confidence.

Mrs. Kuku extended a call to investors, noting that FAAN is actively engaging development finance institutions like the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support infrastructure development.

She urged investors to explore opportunities in tourism, logistics, and infrastructure that would connect rural producers to international markets. She further disclosed ongoing plans for an Inland Dry Port to support the airport’s cargo operations.

This transformation of Yakubu Gowon Airport represents more than an upgrade, it is a strategic step toward building a sustainable logistics and trade network for Northern Nigeria. The initiative ties into FAAN’s broader mission to align national infrastructure with local economic aspirations.

Today, we are not just signing an agreement. We are laying the foundation for economic independence for Plateau’s farmers and producers. We are expanding the runway not only for aircraft but for dreams, Mrs. Kuku stated.