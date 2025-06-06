The evening of May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich was truly unforgettable. Paris Saint-Germain, an official partner of global betting company 1xBet, secured its first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a stunning 5–0 victory over Inter. The French giants made history twice — as champions and by achieving the largest winning margin in a Champions League final. Let’s look back at the most thrilling moments of PSG’s path to glory.

Paris Saint-Germain stumbled early in the season and struggled during the league phase. As a result, few believed in the team’s chances during the knockout phase. However, in the second half of the season, Luis Enrique’s squad hit its stride and went on to claim the long-awaited trophy.

And nobody can say the victory was undeserved — triumphs like this are never handed out. PSG gave Brest no chance in the play-off round, winning by an aggregate score of 10–0. Next came Liverpool, who narrowly won the first leg in Paris despite being outplayed by the French side in almost every aspect. Nuno Mendes became Mohamed Salah’s nightmare, completely shutting down the Egyptian star. In the return leg in England, PSG mounted a comeback and advanced after a dramatic penalty shootout.

In the quarter-finals, PSG faced Aston Villa, managed by former Paris coach Unai Emery. It was a tough battle, but PSG's superior quality shone through — the team stepped up when it mattered most and preserved its first-leg advantage.

The semi-final clash with Arsenal became a showcase for Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose remarkable saves secured PSG’s spot at the Allianz Arena. The breakout star of the final was 19-year-old Désiré Doué, who had joined PSG before the season began. Less than a year later, he marked the biggest match of the season with two goals and an assist.

A brief tactical analysis of the final: PSG crushed Inter. Against possession-based teams, the Nerazzurri typically sit deep, counter with long balls to Marcus Thuram, and look to exploit mistakes during passing sequences. But PSG were perfectly prepared: they ended nearly every attack with a shot on goal (averaging one every four minutes) and never allowed Thuram to receive the ball without pressure. Luis Enrique’s game plan worked flawlessly. Also notable was PSG’s confidence in one-on-one duels against Yann Sommer. The Swiss goalkeeper often tried to anticipate shots by diving early toward the far post, but PSG’s players consistently targeted the near corner. That was no coincidence — Enrique’s men had studied their opponents meticulously.

This season, Paris Saint-Germain won every competition they entered.

