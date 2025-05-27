PSG vs Inter Milan: Best Bets for the 2025 Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will battle for the biggest crown in European football when they take to the pitch for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

This is the first Champions League final without a club from England, Spain, or Germany since 2004, and PSG could be crowned UCL champions for the first time in the club’s history.

Inter, on the other hand, are looking to win the trophy for a fourth time, last doing so under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

Betting tips & odds = Under 3.5 Goals at 1.25 odds, PSG Over 5.5 Corners at 1.63 odds.

Champions League journey recap

PSG overcame early challenges in the league phase and eventually advanced to the playoffs, where they defeated fellow French side Stade Brest. The Ligue 1 champions then defeated three English sides, like Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal, to secure a spot in the UCL final.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, has demonstrated resilience and tactical prowess in the league phase. The Serie A side finished in the top four to bypass the playoff stage. The Serie A side then defeated Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona in the knockout stages en route to the final.

What to expect in the Champions League Final

We expect a tightly contested Champions League final as PSG's attacking flair meets Inter Milan's tactical discipline.

Ousmane Dembélé and Lautaro Martínez lead the lines for both teams, and they will both look to exploit key moments.

PSG may dominate possession, but Inter’s structured defence and counter-attacking threat could make this a dramatic, end-to-end battle in Munich.

Who are the favourites?

Paris Saint-Germain head into the UCL final as clear favourites, with the odds firmly in their favour.

LiveScore Bet Nigeria has PSG at 2.25 to win after 90 minutes and 1.65 to lift the trophy in Munich, making them the favourites in the outright market. Inter, meanwhile, are considered the underdog, priced at 3.30 to win after 90 minutes and 2.20 to lift the UCL trophy.

Betting Tips and Odds

Under 3.5 Goals

Both teams will be cautious in the game. Inter will likely approach it defensively, while PSG will opt for more control of the ball.

In addition, none of the last six UCL finals have produced more than two goals, and this one looks to follow the trend.

Under 3.5 is priced at 1.25 on LiveScore Bet Nigeria.

PSG Over 5.5 Corners

PSG's attacking style often results in a high number of corners. Betting on over 5.5 corners for PSG could be advantageous, and that is priced at 1.63 on LiveScore Bet Nigeria.

