OWIT Nigeria Partners with Circuits to Advance Global Export of Women’s Creative Content

The Organisation of Women in International Trade (OWIT) Nigeria has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Circuits, Nigeria’s biggest virtual cinema and digital entertainment platform, to enable the secure and traceable export of digital content created by women and young creatives across the country.

This strategic alliance aims to unlock access to global markets for women and youth in Nigeria’s creative economy—particularly in sectors like film, podcasts, comedy, storytelling, and visual arts—while ensuring content protection, visibility, and revenue generation.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr (Mrs) Blessing Irabor-Oza, President of OWIT Nigeria and CEO of Blissomo International Limited, called on stakeholders to prioritise the export of digital content as a credible and inclusive non-oil trade avenue that drives socio-economic development.

Digital content has become one of the most valuable commodities of the 21st century. By partnering with secure, traceable platforms like Circuits, we are giving women and young creatives the opportunity to share their talents globally while contributing to Nigeria’s trade performance, she said.

This is about building equal opportunities—for established and emerging voices—to grow, earn, and thrive.

Circuits—a proudly female-led organisation—delivers global digital content distribution supported by its anti-piracy efforts, multilingual hosting, seamless payment integration, detailed data tracking, and marketing and promotional support. The platform empowers creators to reach international audiences, receive payments with ease, and maintain control over their content.

Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President at Circuits, shared her excitement about the collaboration:

We built Circuits to give African creatives the tools to compete globally, earn sustainably, and tell their stories on their terms. This partnership with OWIT Nigeria amplifies that mission by directly connecting talented women and youth with a platform that values and protects their work while opening the door to global markets.

OWIT is a global network active in over 40 countries, dedicated to advancing women’s participation in international trade and business. Under Dr. Irabor-Oza’s leadership, OWIT Nigeria has played a vital role in connecting local women entrepreneurs to global opportunities through advocacy, policy influence, and partnerships.

Her leadership profile includes:

CEO, Blissomo International Limited

President, OWIT Nigeria (2018–present)

Vice President (Programmes), OWIT International (2023–present)

Deputy Coordinator, NACCIMA Business Women Group (2012–2019)

Member, National Trade Facilitation Committee (2019–present)

Member, Global Alliance Trade Facilitation Committee (2019–2023)

Member, Global Alliance SME Consultative Forum (2023–present)

1st Vice President, Network of Non-Oil Exporters Council of Nigeria (2022–present)

Member, ECOWAS Subcommittee for Women in Trade (2024–present)

Member, AfCFTA Protocol on Women and Youth Committee (NOTN)

Board Member, Alliance for Food Security Action in Africa (Director, Gender and Youth Inclusion)

Representative of Nigerian to the Continental Network for Women Business Associations inAfrica (CONWOBAA)

Board Member, Continental Network for Women Business Associations inAfrica (CONWOBAA)

Dr. Irabor-Oza affirmed her commitment to working closely with Circuits to design and implement impactful initiatives that will create economic opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the creative sector.