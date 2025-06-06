oraimo Launches Nationwide Store Promotion with Deals and Prizes at Flagship & Exclusive Stores

Campaign kicks off June 6 in Ibadan, covers 9 major cities across Nigeria

oraimo, Africa’s leading smart accessories and lifestyle brand, is kicking off an exciting seven-month market activation at its various exclusive and flagship stores across Nigeria. This bold new move reinforces oraimo’s commitment to bringing top-tier technology and innovation closer to its loyal customers.

The activation officially begins on June 6, 2025, at the oraimo exclusive Store, No. 25 Ace Mall, Bodija, Ibadan, marking the first stop on a high-energy journey through nine major cities: Lagos, Ibadan, Imo, Port Harcourt, Ebonyi, Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, and Calabar.

Designed to reward customers with exciting deals, giveaways, exclusive discounts, and interactive in-store experiences, the activation invites customers to walk into select oraimo retail outlets and enjoy a new level of value and brand interaction.

Running through to December 2025, the activation is set to transform shopping into a thrilling experience, as customers visiting oraimo stores during activation days will have the chance to participate in interactive games and win exciting prizes.

The promo will be a full-fledged celebration of the oraimo lifestyle shoppers, where customers will enjoy exclusive product bundles and special offers on popular items such as smartwatches, earbuds, power banks, and wearables.

Each activation will span two days per location, offering both loyal customers and new visitors the perfect opportunity to experience the brand in a fun and immersive environment.

It will unfold at select malls, where oraimo’s exclusive and flagship stores are located, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement with consumers who are already passionate about smart tech and lifestyle accessories.

Speaking about the promotion, Chuck Zhang, Marketing Manager, oraimo Nigeria, said, oraimo has always been about more than just selling gadgets but building a lifestyle around cutting-edge technology, style, and affordability. This campaign will allow us to meet our customers where they are, reward their loyalty, and introduce even more people to the oraimo experience in a fun and interactive way. He said.

Renowned for its innovative product range, from smartwatches and earbuds to power banks and mobile accessories, oraimo continues to lead its space in innovation, affordability, and customer satisfaction. The activation tour reinforces the brand’s commitment to customer-centric experiences, accessibility, and community involvement.

This limited-time activation is available from June to December 2025. Customers are strongly encouraged to visit the nearest oraimo Exclusive or Flagship Store during the activation days to take advantage of exclusive discounts, win exciting giveaways, and experience the very best of the oraimo lifestyle and smart tech