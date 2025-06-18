Pulse logo
LG Empowers Future Filmmakers with Tech Awards at EbonyLife Creative Academy Graduation

18 June 2025 at 11:41
In celebration of the remarkable journey of over 2,000 graduating students from the EbonyLife Creative Academy, a new chapter unfolds in Nigeria’s creative landscape. The academy, in partnership with Lagos State and LG Electronics, continues to redefine access to opportunity in  film, media and digital storytelling. 

This initiative stands as a bold testament to the state’s belief in the power of creativity to drive  social change and economic growth. It reflects a broader vision to democratize creative education  and open doors for young Nigerians to tell compelling world-class stories. 

We’re not just training creatives, we’re raising a new generation of storytellers who will challenge  narratives, shape culture, and inspire the world, said Mrs. Adebukola Agbaminoja, Executive  Secretary and CEO of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board. What you’ve seen on  screen is only the beginning, this is talent rooted in purpose, passion and possibility. 

With support from Lagos State, the Academy has not only provided tuition-free training but also  empowered students to produce professional-standard films, documentaries and commercials,  some of which are already gaining international attention. This is proof that when we invest in  creativity, we invest in the future 

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. Paul Mba, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria, emphasized the brand’s belief in empowering young creatives through access to  technology and storytelling platforms. This isn’t just a graduation; it’s a moment of  transformation, what you’ve created on screen is proof that creativity, when supported by the  right tools and vision, can move industries and shift perceptions. We are proud to stand behind a  platform that gives local talent a global voice.

He highlighted the natural synergy between technology and storytelling, noting that every  commercial, short film, or documentary presented at the ceremony was a product of passion,  training and the students’ unique perspective. 

As a brand built on innovation, LG believes creativity is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. We’re excited to support a new generation of filmmakers and visual artists who will tell powerful stories  and inspire meaningful change.

This partnership with the EbonyLife Creative Academy reflects LG’s continued commitment to nurturing local content creators and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the Nigerian  creative economy. 

The graduation ceremony also celebrated excellence through a series of student recognition awards, honoring outstanding achievements across key disciplines such as Editing, Production Design and Art Direction, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Acting, Directing, and Producing.  

Special recognition awards were also presented to exceptional talents who demonstrated remarkable creativity and dedication throughout the program.

As part of their practical training, the graduating students featured in a variety of compelling short  films, including Missing Link, Beneath Command, Recompense, One Chance, Genesis, and The Valedictorian, among others; each a testament to their growing mastery of cinematic storytelling. 

In recognition of their creativity and craftsmanship, LG Electronics presented top-performing students with premium TVs, Soundbars and Audios, rewarding excellence in categories such as Best Directing and Best Production Design. This gesture not only celebrated their achievements  but also underscored LG’s commitment to empowering the next generation of content creators in Nigeria's thriving film industry. 

Earlier in his welcome speech, Drikus Volschenk, Head of School at EbonyLife Creative Academy, credited the Lagos State Government’s unwavering support for the Academy’s success and the partnership with LG Electronics. This program would not have thrived without the state’s investment. The film industry is challenging, but these students are ready to make their mark, he said. 

For more information about LG Electronics, kindly visit https://www.lg.com/africa

