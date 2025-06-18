Lagos Leather Fair - EDITION 2025: Pioneering Africa's Leather Revolution

Africa's leather industry is a sleeping giant bursting with so much potential, says Femi Olayebi, Creative Director of FemiHandbags and Convener of Lagos Leather Fair. LLF2025 is more than an event; it’s a dynamic movement dedicated to unleashing opportunities, sparking crucial conversations, and arming leather creatives with the insights, access and connectivity necessary to push-us forward. 'Designing for Tomorrow' isn't just a theme — it's a call to action. The future demands innovation, a serious rethinking of our values, and a coming together of like-minded individuals focused on delivering excellence. It’s time to seize that future and make it our own.