Lagos Leather Fair - EDITION 2025: Pioneering Africa's Leather Revolution

The stage is set for the 8th edition of Lagos Leather Fair (LLF2025), an unmissable celebration of Africa’s thriving leather industry, slated for 28-29 June 2025, at the prestigious Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. This isn’t just an exhibition; it is a clarion call for innovation and transformation.
Under the inspiring theme of "DESIGNING FOR TOMORROW," LLF2025 is poised to revolutionise the African leather scene, gathering visionary designers, master artisans, pioneering entrepreneurs, and key industry figures to map out an exciting new era for leather craftsmanship on the continent.
Africa's leather industry is a sleeping giant bursting with so much potential, says Femi Olayebi, Creative Director of FemiHandbags and Convener of Lagos Leather Fair. LLF2025 is more than an event; it’s a dynamic movement dedicated to unleashing opportunities, sparking crucial conversations, and arming leather creatives with the insights, access and connectivity necessary to push-us forward. 'Designing for Tomorrow' isn't just a theme — it's a call to action. The future demands innovation, a serious rethinking of our values, and a coming together of like-minded individuals focused on delivering excellence. It’s time to seize that future and make it our own.
Since its groundbreaking launch in 2017, LLF has evolved beyond just an annual event into a powerful catalyst for innovation, market expansion, and international recognition of African leather brands. This year's Fair takes an unprecedented leap forward, not just showcasing talent but delivering solutions, empowering leatherpreneurs to navigate challenges and assert their rightful place on the global stage.
LLF is transforming into a year-round force for change, leveraging strategic partnerships to tackle critical industry challenges, including raw material access, supply chain efficiency, financing, global market ambitions, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.
Highlights of LLF2025:
Exhibitions: Discover a curated selection of Africa’s most promising leather brands.
Masterclasses & Conversations: Engage with over 20 industry experts on transformative topics like the use of AI in leather design, the importance of pricing right, navigating cross-border payments, and the Made-in-Africa phenomenon.
Workshops: Gain practical insights from industry experts. These sessions will cover critical business aspects such as branding and marketing, product development, the use of digital tools for leather creatives, etc. Runway Shows: Witness the artistry in leather design as it redefines creativity, innovation and craftsmanship.
Runway Shows: Witness the artistry in leather design as it redefines innovation and craftsmanship.
The LLF Accelerator: A groundbreaking opportunity for emerging designer brands to learn, secure mentorship and networking opportunities, and gain insights on strategies for business growth.
The LeatherPreneur Challenge: The LLF Accelerator programme will culminate in a pitching session at the Fair during which a few selected brands will present their business ideas to prospective investors.
The Maker’s Bench: An interactive, hands-on space where visitors at the Fair will be given an opportunity to learn some leathercrafting basics, guided by skilled makers.
LLF Awards: Celebrate the trailblazers setting new standards in African leather.
A Leather Installation: A dedicated space showcasing the magic and the versatility of leather!
LLF2025 is a convergence of creativity and action, driving the narrative of Africa’s leather potential. Will you be part of this thrilling transformation?
Secure your place: Register Here - https://thelagosleatherfair.com/registration
For sponsorship opportunities or participation details info@lagosleatherfair.com, and for media inquiries, yd@yettyd.com.
Kindly visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com for more information and follow @lagosleatherfair on Instagram. Be a part of Africa’s leather evolution!