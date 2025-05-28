Jollof+ Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary with Close to 10 Billion Naira in Savings

In just under a year, Jollof+, Nigeria’s fast-rising digital savings platform, has achieved a significant milestone with close to N10 billion saved by Nigerians across the country. As the platform marks its first anniversary in 22 days, it stands tall as more than just a fintech product. It is now a movement helping thousands of Nigerians reclaim financial control and build wealth steadily and securely.

Backed by the strength and stability of Baobab Nigeria, a trusted financial institution with 38 branches nationwide, Jollof+ combines the simplicity of technology with the rigor of traditional finance to deliver a seamless, transparent, and secure savings experience. Fully regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Born in May 2024 with one clear mission to make saving a lifestyle, not a burden Jollof+ has rapidly grown into a national force, helping everyday Nigerians save smarter, safer, and stress-free. In a time when financial security feels more urgent than ever, Jollof+ is delivering clarity, confidence, and consistency one naira at a time.

We did not just build a platform; we built a promise, said Eric Ntumba, CEO of Baobab Nigeria. Hitting close to N10 billion in user savings in less than a year is a sign that we are living up to a promise to help Nigerians save without fear, stress, or doubt. The figure is not just symbolic in its precision but also poetic in its message, a rising community of Nigerians taking charge of their future.

As Jollof+ prepares to mark its first anniversary, the platform is setting its sights on expanding features, improving accessibility, and reaching new markets. Plans are already in motion to introduce investment options, educational content, and partnerships that will further deepen user engagement and financial literacy.

Our users are not gamblers, they are planners, dreamers, and doers, and they deserve a platform that treats their hard-earned money with the respect and protection it deserves, which is what Jollof+ is doing, said the Chief Innovation and Digital Strategy, Jollof+, Babatunde Baruwa

Whether saving for rent, school fees, emergencies, or long-term goals, Jollof+ offers flexible options that meet users where they are, allowing daily, weekly, or monthly contributions, auto-save features, and even group savings goals. Jollof+ also employs bank-grade encryption and fraud protection, making safety a non-negotiable feature, not an afterthought.

Having close to N10 billion savings showcase Jollof+’s effectiveness and the financial discipline of its users. It also marks a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.